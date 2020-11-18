ETSU men's basketbal: Shay ‘shocked’ by preseason poll

While Jason Shay expects East Tennessee State to compete for Southern Conference championships, even he was a little surprised by the preseason media poll that came out last week.
ETSU’s roster of 16 includes just three players who were part of last year’s 30-4 campaign that ended with a SoCon conference title, and none of those returnees saw much time on the court.
Yet, the Buccaneers were the pick to finish third, behind North Carolina-Greensboro and Furman, and ahead of Mercer and Wofford.
“I look at all the inexperience and all the new faces and I was a little shocked that we were picked third,” said Shay, in his first season as head coach of the Buccaneers. “I think a lot of that has to do with our reputation and the tradition, but we have got some talented players.”
Talent for sure, but experience, at least at ETSU, is definitely lacking for the Buccaneers, who open their season on Nov. 25 against Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
They will play either Akron or Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 26, while finishing up the following day against Austin Peay, Omaha, East Carolina or Indiana State.
“We don’t have many guys returning that had experience at least at ETSU,” said Shay, who has transfers from eight different schools. “We have got some guys that have got some college experience, but playing for ETSU, playing for me, playing in the Southern Conference, it is going to be all new to them so we will work every day to strive to be at the top of the league.
“I was a little shocked by the picks.”
***
What awaits in the season ahead remains to be seen, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom. While Shay has lamented often in recent weeks on the difficulties of putting together a schedule, that still isn’t as difficult to deal with as the coronavirus, which has already put the Buccaneers in quarantine twice in the last two months.
“It is definitely the COVID. The disruptions, obviously, we have halted workouts twice, also the disruption has been a challenge, and then just putting together a more comprehensive plan to try to avoid being shut down,” Shay said. “It is challenge on a daily basis because of the contact tracing and how can you get better if you don’t have contact.
“You are limiting your numbers and all of that, you are not getting the repetitions against body to body contact maybe as much as you would in the past, that has been the biggest challenge.”
***
Now that a schedule – outside of one game – has been confirmed, Shay said the players are excited about the prospects of finally playing someone in a different jersey in the near future.
“It has been a long offseason since March when basketball was shut down,” Shay said. “Then we didn’t get to start in June quite as much as we have in the past and then with the campaign pushed back 15 extra days, it has been difficult, just working through it,”
ETSU will make its home debut on Dec. 12 by hosting against Alabama-Birmingham at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. The school recently announced that 10 percent capacity will be allowed for spectators due to COVID-19 limitations. That includes 618 spectators at Freedom Hall and 248 for women’s games on campus at Brooks Gym.
“The guys are excited, they play sports for a reason and that is to play the games,” Shay said. “The delay has been a challenge. They are chomping at the bit to play competition. They are tired of playing one another. They want to see where they stand against some real competition.
“They are getting more excited about the start of the season. It is fast approaching on the 25th, but we still have some work to put in before we get to the 25th.”
***
That includes the search for a starting lineup. Shay has been asked that often in recent months, but he still doesn’t have an answer. He said the decision got more complicated when Patrick Good opted out for the season and the NCAA recently denied a transfer waiver for Kansas State import David Sloan.
“That is going to be a game time decision right now. We continue to evaluate every day and moving guys around. I think that is one of the luxuries that we have is that we have versatility,” he said. “We have some depth, not quite as much after losing Pat and Sloan so we are down a couple bodies, but I like our versatility and we have got some depth and we are going to need that to overcome a little bit of our inexperience.”
That includes the all-important point guard slot, with Shay looking at several prospects, including Maryland transfer Serrel Smith, who got his waiver approved two weeks ago, along with Ledarrius Brewer and the freshman duo of Truth Harris and Marcus Niblack.
Brewer and his brother, Ty, were both selected to the preseason Southern Conference team.
“We are still evaluating that...,” Shay said. “Right now it is kind of by committee to see who is going to step up and be ready to play that position when we start the season.”
***
Even though Shay was surprised by the respect shown to the Buccaneers with the preseason poll, he professed that winning championships is always the goal at ETSU.
“For me the expectations continue to be to compete for a SoCon championship, for a regular season championship or a tournament championship and play those meaningful games in March,” Shay said. “That is what we set to do since we got here five years ago so we are going to continue to strive for that every day and push our guys and hold them to a standard of play and accountability and push them toward achieving those goals.”
