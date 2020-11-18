ETSU men's basketbal: Shay ‘shocked’ by preseason poll

ETSU will make its home debut on Dec. 12 by hosting against Alabama-Birmingham at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. The school recently announced that 10 percent capacity will be allowed for spectators due to COVID-19 limitations. That includes 618 spectators at Freedom Hall and 248 for women’s games on campus at Brooks Gym.

“The guys are excited, they play sports for a reason and that is to play the games,” Shay said. “The delay has been a challenge. They are chomping at the bit to play competition. They are tired of playing one another. They want to see where they stand against some real competition.

“They are getting more excited about the start of the season. It is fast approaching on the 25th, but we still have some work to put in before we get to the 25th.”

That includes the search for a starting lineup. Shay has been asked that often in recent months, but he still doesn’t have an answer. He said the decision got more complicated when Patrick Good opted out for the season and the NCAA recently denied a transfer waiver for Kansas State import David Sloan.