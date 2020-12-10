ETSU BASKETBALL: ETSU will play UAB on Saturday without fans

One stark difference will be more than 6,000 empty seats with fans not allowed at ETSU home games until at least Dec. 27. That means the Buccaneers will have to bring their own energy to the court.

“It will be different, but we played in front of a sparse crowd down in Florida. Unfortunately that is the norm right now and we have made the most of it,” Shay said. “We have talked about we have to be the ones to bring our energy and bring the energy in the building and the bench has got to do a good job…

“I am looking forward to seeing who can bring that type of energy.”

UAB, a member of Conference USA, is 5-0 on the season, with its lowest margin of victory being 22 points. The Andy Kennedy-coached Blazers have been led by 7-foot, 260-pound Clemson transfer Trey Jemison, who ranks among the nation’s best in blocked shots. Georgia Southern import Quan Jackson is also among the country’s top performers in steals.

“They are athletic, got good size,” said Shay, whose Bucs have losses to Abilene Christian and Austin Peay. “They pose a challenge. I think they are the second best team that we have played. The best team I think is Abilene Christian and they have proven that, they have got a lot of returners.