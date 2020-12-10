ETSU BASKETBALL: ETSU will play UAB on Saturday without fans

It will have been 15 days since East Tennessee State played a men’s basketball game.
They will finally return to the court on Saturday, playing host to Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.
ETSU was slated to visit North Carolina-Asheville last Tuesday, but COVID-19 issues in the program nixed that trip. The Bucs got the good news Thursday that they would be able to play against the Blazers, although two non-starters will have to sit out, one due to a positive coronavirus test and the other because of contact tracing.
“They are excited, they are ready to go. We had a really good practice on Monday. I thought we would have went to Asheville and played really well and there was disappointment on Tuesday, but I understand,” ETSU head coach Jason Shay said. “It is about the safety and health of these guys, but what we have done is try to put ourselves in position to play games with the most possible healthy bodies.”
ETSU (1-2) last played on Nov. 27, picking up its lone win of the season against Middle Tennessee State in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida.
“It has been a long time, a couple of weeks at least so the guys are excited to finally get back on the court and we get to play at home,” said Shay, during a Thursday evening zoom call. “We have got a lot of factors for playing and playing in our own building at Freedom Hall so excited about that.”
One stark difference will be more than 6,000 empty seats with fans not allowed at ETSU home games until at least Dec. 27. That means the Buccaneers will have to bring their own energy to the court.
“It will be different, but we played in front of a sparse crowd down in Florida. Unfortunately that is the norm right now and we have made the most of it,” Shay said. “We have talked about we have to be the ones to bring our energy and bring the energy in the building and the bench has got to do a good job…
“I am looking forward to seeing who can bring that type of energy.”
UAB, a member of Conference USA, is 5-0 on the season, with its lowest margin of victory being 22 points. The Andy Kennedy-coached Blazers have been led by 7-foot, 260-pound Clemson transfer Trey Jemison, who ranks among the nation’s best in blocked shots. Georgia Southern import Quan Jackson is also among the country’s top performers in steals.
“They are athletic, got good size,” said Shay, whose Bucs have losses to Abilene Christian and Austin Peay. “They pose a challenge. I think they are the second best team that we have played. The best team I think is Abilene Christian and they have proven that, they have got a lot of returners.
“As far as athleticism and being able to hurt you and pose some problems, UAB is going to be the next on the list as far as the four teams that we have played.”
Much of the last two weeks has been spent working on issues that arose in Florida, namely shooting percentage and turnovers. The Bucs made just 35.6 percent of its shots – 22.2 from 3-point range – and also committed nearly 20 turnovers a game.
Shay will be looking for better shot selection and better control of the ball against the Blazers.
“A combination of bad shot selection and turning the ball over has been our nemesis so far on the offensive end,” Shay said. “We have done a better job. We have put an emphasis on it, we have talked about it, but until you play a game you won’t know.”
Shay acknowledged that part of the early offensive struggles is simply not being able to get into a regular flow in terms of playing games. He has seen that as a problem with multiple teams across the country.
“With any team sport it is about rhythm,” said Shay, who mentioned normally high-scoring Texas Tech and Gate City graduate Mac McClung managing just 51 points against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night. “I think those numbers across the board are lower because of the disruptions really, really affects your rhythm offensively…
“Quarterbacks have got to be in rhythm with their wide receivers and it is the same thing in basketball. You have got to have some rhythm.”
That rhythm has been difficult to maintain due to numerous cancellations and postponements since the college basketball season began. Shay doesn’t agree with comments made earlier in the week by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, questioning if it was the right thing to do to continue to keep “plowing through” the schedule despite surging COVID-19 cases across the country.
“I think we are making the most of what we can. We all have struggles, their struggles aren’t any different than anybody else’s,” said Shay, whose Bucs are scheduled to host North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, again in front of no fans. “Maybe they aren’t off to the start they want to be, but neither are a lot of teams. We are just managing.
“I think for the mental health of the players we need to play. There are going to be some cancellations, some postponements, that has already happened. We need to play and I get that you have to take into account the safety of our players and every school is doing that, but to push the season back, I am not for that, let’s play games and move forward.”
The ETSU women (1-2), who have only played twice since Nov. 30, have two losses to SEC competition, by 17 at Tennessee and a 20-point decision last Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
The Brittany Ezell-coached Buccaneers will host Presbyterian on Saturday at Brooks Gym. Tip-off is slated for noon, with no fans allowed in attendance.
The Blue Hose (0-1), who have had three games canceled, dropped its lone decision at Clemson.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
