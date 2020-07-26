My editor, Rob Walters, sent me a message; “Charles Collins, a long-time educator and school board member in Russell County, is a big fan of your column. He’d like for you to call him.”
I called Mr. Collins, and we proceeded to talk for the better part of an hour. I found out he is old enough to be my father but has the energy of my son. Mr. Collins taught high school and coached for many years, then became an elected school board member in Russell County for six consecutive terms.
Mr. Collins and I happily discussed several topics in that highly reminiscent mode that all old men do. In particular, we discussed the topic of a couple of old Mountain Empire-area high school ball coaches.
Several minutes into our lively and warm conversation, I remarked to my new friend, “Mr. Collins, you remind me so much of someone you likely met at some time in your life. Someone filled with endless energy and enthusiasm about sports, like you; the old Dobyns-Bennett basketball and golf coach, Buck Van Huss.
I detected a moment of silence on the other end. Then Mr. Collins replied, “I loved Coach Van Huss. I would take my kids from Castlewood to his basketball camps each summer when I could. We learned so much about discipline and fundamentals from him.”
Then I told this good man how he reminded me of yet another role model from my youth. I said, “Mr. Collins, there’s another fellow that comes to my mind as I talk with you.” (We had a good talk. Yes, a warm and meaningful talk, the kind with a lot of meat on the bones.) “This man’s name was Charlie Bayless, and he coached both basketball and golf at Happy Valley.”
Again, I heard nothing but silence for a moment. Then I could have sworn that Mr. Collins nearly cried when he began to speak, “When I was a student at Milligan, Coach Bayless was my coaching supervisor. He taught me more about how to mold young people through sports than maybe anyone I ever knew. He was an absolute master at it. He especially liked molding the ones who were a bit rowdy and in trouble. And in my teaching and coaching career, so did I. You gain so much satisfaction from helping young people like that get on the right track.”
My own personal experiences with Coach Van Huss and Coach Bayless were not as numerous as those held by new friend, Mr. Collins, but they were every bit as memorable to me.
I once played a round of golf with Buck Van Huss in 1975 at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport. Buck was not a great golfer by any means. I could outdrive him by 50 yards. I could hit it straighter. And my short game was far better. Yet with two holes to play, he was beating me by a stroke — and he darn well let me know it, too! “I’m beatin’ your hiney, you fine young man. Let that be a lesson to you. You don’t have to be the best to win. You just have to play the hardest.” And what a lesson it was; one I took to heart for a lifetime.
My experience with Coach Bayless was equally life-enhancing. Playing for my beloved THS Vikings, I was preparing to tee off in the final round of the Tennessee high school TSSAA state championship in Nashville in 1974. I never wore a hat at the time, and it was raining cats and dogs.
A wiry-strong, gleeful little man suddenly leaped off a golf cart and ran toward me. “You need a hat, young’un! This here’s my good luck golfin’-fishin’ hat. I ain’t never lent it to anybody before. But I’ve noticed you say ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, sir’ a lot. Now take good care of my hat today, and it’ll take good care of you.” Then he ran off, hatless, as quickly and nimbly as he came.
Yes, I won the individual state championship that day. How could I not, when someone who’s coaching another team cares that much about you?
Old ball coaches. They are becoming evermore rare. But, oh, how we can still learn so much from them about how to mold character in our youth.
