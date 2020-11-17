E&h ATHLETICS: Moving up and out; Emory & Henry College to join NCAA Division-II South Atlantic Conference, leaving D-III and the ODAC

Ben Thompson was an assistant basketball coach at Lincoln Memorial when the Railsplitters advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game in 2016.
They fell just short to Augustana, but Thompson learned just how challenging Division II and particularly the South Atlantic Conference can be.
“Really in basketball it is like going to a Division I conference,” said Thompson, in his second season as men’s basketball coach at Emory & Henry College. “We sent a guy to the NBA two years after he graduated. There are like seven guys from that roster who are still playing professionally,”
Thompson will soon return to the SAC, after Emory & Henry announced its plans to move up to NCAA Division II and join the SAC, leaving the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which has been home to the Wasps for 45 years.
“It is an exciting time at Emory & Henry,” said E&H athletic director Anne Crutchfield, via a Tuesday morning zoom conference call. “It is a new direction for our institution, a new direction for Emory & Henry athletics as we look to realignment to NCAA Division II.”
According to Crutchfield, E&H has received a formal invitation from the SAC to become the 14th member of the league. Four states are represented, including the only other Virginia school, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, along with Tusculum, Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee.
“It is a big jump. I will be excited to renew rivalries with UVa-Wise,” said Thompson, who noted other area NCAA Division II leagues, including Conference Carolinas and the Mountain East, which could provide non-conference competition. “I think recruiting wise it will help recruit the state, but it will also help us recruit nationally as well. It is a different animal, but it is one we are looking forward to.”
Crutchfield said that more than 20 focus groups comprised of a large array of stakeholders - faculty, staff, alumni, current students and donors – had been part of a lengthy process that had looked into the possibility of such a move.
“When we started looking at the overall strategic plan for the institution, we were looking for ways we could partner with the academic side of campus and promote the new academic programs and then also for ways we could attract new students to our campus and get into markets that we feel like we need to expand our visibility with,” Crutchfield said. “All of those things pointed to the SAC…
“We couldn’t be any more excited about this opportunity, about the new direction. We feel like Emory & Henry is positioning itself to be one of the strongest institutions in the Middle Appalachian region and this is just another example of the commitment we have to be able to serve people in our region.”
E&H must submit an application with the NCAA by January seeking approval to move to Division II and the SAC, with a decision expected by next July. E&H would start the first of three provisional years during the 2021-22 school year, with plans to still play an ODAC schedule.
“Our intention at this point in time is to play a full ODAC schedule next year, but a lot of that will come down to how the ODAC is able to work with their championship committees and what that would look like for us,” said Crutchfield, who said that lacrosse is the only championship sport in the SAC not offered by Emory & Henry, but there is a possibility it could be added in the future.
E&H anticipates playing as a full SAC schedule during its second provisional year in 2022-23, and the same in 2023-24. E&H would then get full NCAA Division II membership and be eligible for postseason play in 2024-25.
E&H would be one of just four NCAA II schools in Virginia, joining UVa-Wise, Virginia State and Virginia Union.
Crutchfield said the ODAC did nothing wrong to precipitate such a move, calling it one of the premier NCAA Division III conferences in the country.
“Our move to the SAC has nothing to do with anything wrong with the ODAC, it is a great conference with some of the most amazing people that I have ever had the opportunity to work with in my professional career,” Crutchfield said. “We want to make sure we are transitioning out of the ODAC to leave the ODAC in a position to be a successful and not put any undue hardship on them.”
Crutchfield said E&H is going back to its roots in some ways, rejoining schools that used to be with them in the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference before the school became a founding member of the ODAC in 1975. Current SAC members Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman joined E&H in the SMC, which was founded in 1927 and in existence until 1966.
“I think it will be great, not only for our colleges to be able to play UVa-Wise and Tusculum, those institutions that are fairly close by, but I think it will provide a lot of fan excitement,” Crutchfield said. “I think will be a good thing for our region, both in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee to establish those rivalries on the field.
“I think it will bring a lot of visibility and excitement to all the institutions involved so we are excited about that and look forward having that opportunity.”
In addition to cutting down on travel and missed class time for students, possibly the most significant change in the move to Division II will be the awarding of athletic scholarships, which includes a limit of 36 in football and 10 apiece in men’s and women’s basketball. Few, if any, are full scholarships, according to Crutchfield.
“From a recruiting standpoint it opens up the state of Virginia for us. First of all, we have to recruit our state. Every coach on the staff already has a high school, we have got every high school in the state covered so we are working in that direction,” said E&H head football coach Curt Newsome, who will reach his final level of NCAA college football with this move. “It is kind of exciting for me. High schools, [NCAA] 1-AA, Division I, Division III and Division II, I don’t think there is any left. I guess little league football is next.
“It is an exciting time, looking forward to the avenues that it opens up from a recruiting standpoint and getting back to Tidewater and bringing some guys down this way and being able to offer scholarships to young men is exciting for us.”
E&H women’s basketball coach Jacyln Dickens recalls losing potential recruits to Division II schools. That might not be the case in the future.
“It is definitely exciting. In this area we ended up competing a lot with some D-II schools and losing some kids to D-II schools. I think it is exciting to be able to start competing and possibly getting those kids,” Dickens said. “We have had some kids in the past that have had some D-II opportunities as well and chose us because it was their best fit, but now being able to still get those high-caliber and high-academic kids and continue to grow the program is exciting for them to be able to afford it and just come out and still be successful.
“The SAC is super-competitive and has great talent, that will be a definite adjustment. Even though we have had some success in the past it is just a huge jump. We are definitely excited about the possibility and the challenge that we will be faced with.”
Thompson feels much the same, recalling that the ODAC is often referred to as the ACC of Division III. He said a similar comparison could be made for Division II and the ACC.
“There is a big gap and we are going to look to close it,” said Thompson, who, like Newsome, commented on the importance of being able to redshirt players and develop them, which is key to competing at Division II. “The gap is pretty large, but at the same time we are going to work to close it as quickly as possible.
“I am not going to go out and schedule LMU and whoever else is ranked top 10 in the country in year one or year two, but we would like to get to the point that by the time we get to year four and get our full allotment that we are right there with those guys. That would be the goal.”
While rumors had been rampant that such a move was on the horizon, Crutchfield said reactions to the idea from alumni and others has been “overwhelmingly positive”
“They feel we are taking the steps necessary, not just in athletics, but when you look at how this fits in the broader strategic plan of the college, that is just makes sense, that it gives us the opportunity to better serve the students in our area and keep Emory & Henry accessible, but also to give us the opportunity to grow,” Crutchfield said. “It is not strictly an athletic decision, it is an institutional decision that just aligns with us being able to welcome a new group of students to our campus that maybe we haven’t had the opportunity to welcome before.
“At the end of the day when you look at from that broad perspective it just makes sense. The alumni have been very supportive of this decision overall.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!