E&h ATHLETICS: Moving up and out; Emory & Henry College to join NCAA Division-II South Atlantic Conference, leaving D-III and the ODAC

“There is a big gap and we are going to look to close it,” said Thompson, who, like Newsome, commented on the importance of being able to redshirt players and develop them, which is key to competing at Division II. “The gap is pretty large, but at the same time we are going to work to close it as quickly as possible.

“I am not going to go out and schedule LMU and whoever else is ranked top 10 in the country in year one or year two, but we would like to get to the point that by the time we get to year four and get our full allotment that we are right there with those guys. That would be the goal.”

While rumors had been rampant that such a move was on the horizon, Crutchfield said reactions to the idea from alumni and others has been “overwhelmingly positive”

“They feel we are taking the steps necessary, not just in athletics, but when you look at how this fits in the broader strategic plan of the college, that is just makes sense, that it gives us the opportunity to better serve the students in our area and keep Emory & Henry accessible, but also to give us the opportunity to grow,” Crutchfield said. “It is not strictly an athletic decision, it is an institutional decision that just aligns with us being able to welcome a new group of students to our campus that maybe we haven’t had the opportunity to welcome before.