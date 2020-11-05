CROSS COUNTRY: Arrington, Sanders earn all-state honors

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington finished eighth in the TSSAA Large School Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park at Hendersonville.

Arrington finished as the top sophomore on the 3.1 course in 18:24.33, improving from a 14th place spot last fall. She earned all-state honors with the finish.

Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins set a state record to take top honors with a mark of 16:30.84, nearly one minute and 35 seconds ahead of Landri Wilcox of Cookeville.

Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield also picked up all-state honors, placing 14th in 18:50.84.

Brentwood won the team title with 101 points, followed by Farragut with 112. David Crockett was sixth, Daniel Boone in ninth and Science Hill placed 12th.

Sullivan Central senior Mason Sanders had been chasing Daniel Boone junior Conner Wingfield all season, and finally caught him on Thursday.

Sanders placed 12th in the Large School boys division, finishing in 16:15.90, while Wingfield did join Sanders for all-state honors with a 15th place with a time of 16:23.79.