COVID forces ETSU to put a pause on fans at basketball games

Spectators were already going to be limited for East Tennessee State basketball games this season. Now they won’t be allowed at all, at least through Dec. 27.
“As we surveyed the landscape here in Northeast Tennessee with rapid escalations in COVID cases and extreme positivity rates in tests that have been administered, we are increasingly concerned about the things that we are seeing across the region,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, who said that no fans would be allowed at any ETSU or University High athletic events until possibly later this month.
“We will reassess as we approach the 27th and provide updates regarding other activities for the tail end of December and the beginning of January,” he said.
Only hours after ETSU had its men’s basketball game slated for Tuesday at North Carolina-Asheville postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the program, ETSU held a zoom conference to announce a pause on fans attending home games, which are slated to begin on Saturday for both the men and women’s teams.
“It is disappointing. We are all disappointed that we are living through this time, but this is necessary,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said. “We certainly look forward to the light at the end of the tunnel where we have got maximum capacity some day with wild fans cheering and we look forward to the reassessment as we all work together to get these numbers under control where we can create a healthy and safe environments for every Buc fans.”
Noland was confident that spectators would be supportive of ETSU’s decision. He also added that he would like for other leaders to make similar decisions.
“We are making this decision in the interest in the health and safety of everyone across the region,” Noland said. “I think you probably know there are few people in Northeast Tennessee who love college basketball more than I do.
“This was not a decision that was entered into lightly, but it was a decision that we made and that we hope city and county leaders will follow because as COVID cases continue to escalate, all of us need to make decisions to protect the safety of our loved ones. I am hopeful our city and county leaders will follow and make similar decisions.”
The ETSU men are scheduled to host Alabama-Birmingham in their home opener on Saturday at Freedom Hall – where spectators were going to be a limited to 618 due to COVID-19 restrictions. If the game is played, no fans will be allowed.
“We are hoping we will be able to continue to play, but that will be a decision that our sports medicine and medical advisors will help us make as we still have protocols that we need to clear to make sure it will be safe for our student-athletes and our opponents from UAB,” Carter said. “We are hopeful for Saturday, but we will continue to keep you posted on that topic.”
According to Carter, the ETSU men’s program is not in shutdown mode, although the Buccaneers do have two tier 1 members of the program that tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, another tier-1 member is in quarantine.
Carter did point out that the ETSU women were able to play at Vanderbilt on Tuesday and appeared to be on track to play Presbyterian on Saturday at Brooks Gym. The COVID-19 attendance is limited to 248.
“They are fortunately healthy and safe right now,” Carter said, “and they still have a game on Saturday at noon time inside Brooks Gymnasium.”
Noland has been especially concerned that Johnson City is currently seventh in for the fastest rising cases of COVID-19 in the nation.
“As I reflect on where we are in this region, I strongly asked and encourage leaders across the region to make similar decisions at the high school and middle school level,” Noland said. “COVID cases are escalating rapidly, we are approaching the holidays and the decision we made today is in the interest of the health and safety of our families and families all across the region.”
The ETSU men have two home games - Saturday against UAB and Dec. 15 with North Carolina A&T _ prior to Dec. 27. A game with the University of Virginia’s College on Wise on Dec. 18 was postponed over the weekend.
The ETSU women are slated to host Presbyterian on Dec. 12 and Appalachian State on Dec. 20.
Noland said there was “light at the end of the tunnel, adding a COVID vaccine “is on the door step”, but felt this was the right decision, and continued to recommend that other area programs and organizations follow the ETSU example.
“The health and safety of this region is of paramount importance to all of us. This is home, our families live here, and with each passing day there are friends and family and loved ones who are being impacted by this,” Noland said. “You read the stories of front line healthcare workers and you see the things that they are facing in a hospital setting.
“I think it is come unto all of us to be good neighbors and help our neighbors out during this time of need and that is what we are trying to do at ETSU.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
