COVID forces ETSU to put a pause on fans at basketball games

Noland was confident that spectators would be supportive of ETSU’s decision. He also added that he would like for other leaders to make similar decisions.

“We are making this decision in the interest in the health and safety of everyone across the region,” Noland said. “I think you probably know there are few people in Northeast Tennessee who love college basketball more than I do.

“This was not a decision that was entered into lightly, but it was a decision that we made and that we hope city and county leaders will follow because as COVID cases continue to escalate, all of us need to make decisions to protect the safety of our loved ones. I am hopeful our city and county leaders will follow and make similar decisions.”

The ETSU men are scheduled to host Alabama-Birmingham in their home opener on Saturday at Freedom Hall – where spectators were going to be a limited to 618 due to COVID-19 restrictions. If the game is played, no fans will be allowed.