Commentary: Wooden bats and dirt on the track

OK, Bristol.
Let’s give a new idea a chance.
Actually, two new ideas, all revealed on the same day last week.
The Appalachian League is becoming a college baseball summer wooden-bat league, and the NASCAR spring race will be run on dirt.
Radical: yes. Needed change: absolutely.
Let’s face it. Both have been in need of some new juice for a while.
Minor League Baseball was first played in Bristol in 1911. It has taken breaks along the way, but has been played every season at DeVault Stadium since 1969.
At least until 2020, thanks to the coronavirus.
Over those last 51 years, very little has changed in the Appalachian League. For the most part, the same cities, stadiums and affiliates have remained part of the rookie baseball league that has proven to be a start for many future major leaguers.
It has always been a fun night at the ball park, but in recent years professional baseball didn’t seem to have the same appeal as it once had, at least not in some towns in the circuit, especially Bristol, Bluefield and Princeton.
Yet, the new concept that will begin with 300 players filling up 10 teams for 54 games from early-June to mid-August could promise even more.
All 10 current Appalachian League communities will be part of it. It will be up to those teams –and area baseball fans - to make this idea a success.
According to former major leaguer and current MLB Network broadcaster Harold Reynolds, the Appalachian League of the future could send at least half of those 300 players to the big leagues.
That seems a little high, but that certainly offers a better opportunity than the current system, that officially came to an end last week when the agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expired.
What has drawn fans to Appalachian League games for so many decades is the opportunity to see a future major leaguer at the lowest levels of professional baseball. You never knew who it would be, and you often had to really think back to recall ever seeing them, but at least you could brag of having seen Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Alan Trammell work their way through the hills of Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
True, college baseball isn’t football or basketball, Only your most avid sports fans will know who these college guys are. This might give you a reason to care. It could help college baseball, with more fans paying attention to what is a terrific brand of baseball, especially the NCAA regionals and College World Series.
Another bonus to a new league will be the ability to pick out their own nicknames and logos, something the Bristol franchise has already submitted to Minor League Baseball for review, according to Bristol Pirates president and general manager Mahlon Luttrell.
“Right now we have submitted one to MiLB for their legal department to review,” Luttrell said, in a text. “Once we see how that goes we may do a couple more, but have not decided for sure yet. I think that what we are looking at will be well received.”
Think of the merchandise sales. Who doesn’t like a good nickname, and there are none better than the minor leagues, from the Crawdads, Biscuits, Warthogs, Intimidators, RiverDogs and so many more.
Sounds like fun. Give it a chance. You might like it.
Sign me up for a Bristol State Liners cap, or whatever they come up with.
As for dirt on the hallowed concrete of Bristol Motor Speedway, this is a definite sign that NASCAR is trying to do something to bring back the interest for a race that once drew six figures in attendance every spring.
Those numbers have plummeted in recent years, partly due to terribly bad luck with the weather, drawing just around 30,000 last spring, and no fans at all this year, but that was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Night Race at Bristol continues to be one of the most popular tracks in NASCAR, the spring race has lost its allure. Something had to be done, and dirt is where it is at.
If it doesn’t work, don’t be surprised if Bristol - one of the most legendary tracks on the circuit - loses its spring race. That would not be good news for a community that depends so much on those two race weekends.
Some have called dirt at Bristol a gimmick, but it had to be done.
Now I am not a NASCAR expert, but it does seem like the change in surface and having to depend on some kind of sticky compound hasn’t worked. The beatin’ and bangin’ that Bristol was once known is a memory from the past.
Today’s Bristol is almost too tame. Either that, or the drivers are just that good.
Is it time to go back to the past, and bring back the old surface?
There are less than three months to go in 2020, and I think we can all agree that is a good thing.
Bristol has at least two new developments to look forward to in the year ahead. Give them a chance. At least they are trying.
