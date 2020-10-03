Commentary: Wooden bats and dirt on the track

“Right now we have submitted one to MiLB for their legal department to review,” Luttrell said, in a text. “Once we see how that goes we may do a couple more, but have not decided for sure yet. I think that what we are looking at will be well received.”

Think of the merchandise sales. Who doesn’t like a good nickname, and there are none better than the minor leagues, from the Crawdads, Biscuits, Warthogs, Intimidators, RiverDogs and so many more.

Sounds like fun. Give it a chance. You might like it.

Sign me up for a Bristol State Liners cap, or whatever they come up with.

As for dirt on the hallowed concrete of Bristol Motor Speedway, this is a definite sign that NASCAR is trying to do something to bring back the interest for a race that once drew six figures in attendance every spring.

Those numbers have plummeted in recent years, partly due to terribly bad luck with the weather, drawing just around 30,000 last spring, and no fans at all this year, but that was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Night Race at Bristol continues to be one of the most popular tracks in NASCAR, the spring race has lost its allure. Something had to be done, and dirt is where it is at.