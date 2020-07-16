A group of veteran Bristol Motor Speedway observers met Thursday morning to examine the state of NASCAR over multiple helpings of bacon and Maxwell House coffee.
The first edition of the All-Star Race at BMS had just ended but there was little of the euphoria that came from past events on the “Hillbilly Thunderdome.”
Following weeks of hype, “I’d wreck my grandma to win” declarations and pre-race sizzle, the All-Star show failed to generate any must-see moments.
From start to finish, drivers basically stuck to the inside lane and declined to make daring moves. What happened to all that Bristol-style bumping and banging we were promised?
The entire event lasted under 90 minutes, as fans kept watching and hoping for some Bristol-style mayhem.
The only slice of controversy came during the NASCAR Open after a crash between Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace. The magic came in the impromptu victory party between race-winner Chase Elliott and a rowdy group of his supporters.
While up to 30,000 fans were allowed, the estimated attendance was just 22,000.
Those NASCAR diehards endured 90-degree heat with a relentless sun, staggered entry and exit times, and mandatory mask usage in the commons areas. They also faced ridicule from those who questioned the wisdom of attending a large-scale public event during a pandemic.
No question, the Bristol version of the All-Star dance was more compelling than the predictable parades long offered at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After years or waiting, Bristol Motor Speedway and its fans deserve another year to host NASCAR’s family reunion.
So what can be done to spice things up?
One would think that the $1 million winner’s purse would be enough, but all of the Cup regulars are multi-millionaires.
The only way to effectively motivate, or discipline, modern-day drivers is through points. Let’s up the ante by rewarding the All-Star race winner an automatic berth into the playoffs.
NASCAR apologists love to mock the lack of intensity in all-star events for NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball. But how much urgency did the NASCAR greats exhibit Wednesday night?
Imagine being a race promoter who needs to put together a highlight package or a catchy title from the 2020 BMS All-Star Race.
Of course, the star of the night was Elliott.
The 24-year-old son of homespun Hall of Famer Bill Elliott continues to cement his role as the sport’s most popular driver, while becoming more at ease at handling interviews and crowds.
Before Wednesday, Chase had never won at Bristol in nine tries. Elliott’s All-Star conquest, where he led nearly half of the 140 total laps, qualifies as a signature moment in his young career.
NASCAR and Bristol did make national news by hosting the largest numbers of spectators in the COVD-19 era. BMS executive vice president general manager Jerry Caldwell said that officials from major sports groups and entertainment entities, such as Dollywood, monitored how track officials navigated the many hurdles surrounding perhaps the biggest race in track history.
Of course, the skeptics will now conduct their own sort of monitoring regarding possible COVID-19 infections in the Bristol area over the next few weeks.
If the biggest showcase in NASCAR does return to BMS next year, let’s hope there is more of a carnival vibe.
How about concerts, Monster Trucks, daredevil exhibits, a return to burnout contests, and some sort of roots-oriented preliminary race involving weekly warriors from short tracks around the country?
With just four weeks of pandemic-era planning, the creative minds of BMS had precious little time to prepare for Wednesday’s debut. And the local business community had little chance to capitalize on the long-awaited opportunity.
Above all, we need more passion and aggression from the actual All-Stars. One lane track or not, drivers have repeatedly promised fans that they would try anything to win this non-points exhibition.
Maybe it was the burnt bacon, but at least one group of BMS veterans came away from the 2020 All-Star spectacle wanting more substance.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
