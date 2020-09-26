Collision at the Castle: Greene Devils hold off Vikings

A lengthy kickoff return by Nick Iezzi put the ball at Tennessee High’s 46 and the Greene Devils went to work.

“We missed a tackle on the kickoff and they were able to get good field position,” said THS coach Mike Mays. “When they got good field position they were able to run their sets on us.”

With Quillen at the controls, Greeneville (3-2) had a fourth-down conversion during a nine-play, 46-yard drive that was punctuated by Mason Gudger’s 16-yard TD run with 1:47 remaining.

Quillen finished 13-of-17 for 123 yards, while rushing 11 times for 55 yards.

He made good use of his playmakers – Gudger had 165 yards on 20 carries, Iezzi had four catches for 63 yards – and was protected by a strong offensive line.

“He played solid,” Mays said. “He made some clutch throws. That first TD pass was a good throw and he ran the offense pretty good. … They were able to have some success in the running game and that made it hard on us. We were having to stack the box and they ran some bubble screens on the outside and it hampered us in coverage. It was a do-or-die thing.”

In defeat, Keller was electrifying as usual.