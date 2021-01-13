COLLEGE WRESTLING: Emory & Henry makes mat debut; meets Averett in program’s first match

“The stress that went into this first night was tremendous, but to have that weight off our back is nice,” Hansen said. “I think we came out a little flat, and I think that was due to all the stress of getting everything set up and the guys wrestling for the first time in the history of the program.”

Freshman Austin McBee (Shelbyville, Tenn.), Chilhowie freshman Ethan Hughes and junior football standout Donovan Pinnix all won exhibition matches for E&H as 285 pounds. Pinnix, who won his match with a takedown at time expired, was a three time state wrestling tournament qualifier in North Carolina.

“There was lot of stuff going on tonight for all our guys, but I expect us to show more this weekend,” Hansen said.

E&H will compete in Saturday’s Star City Classic at the Salem Civic Center, before wrestling at Ferrum on Jan. 20.

“As these guys get more matches under their belt, they will look a lot different,” Hansen said. “Averett has an established program and we’ve only been practicing a couple weeks.”

Brooks said the potential and vision of E&H wrestling is limitless.