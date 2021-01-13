 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE WRESTLING: Emory & Henry makes mat debut; meets Averett in program’s first match
0 comments

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Emory & Henry makes mat debut; meets Averett in program’s first match

  • Updated
  • 0
E&HWrestling

Emory & Henry College freshman Josh Brooks takes down an Averett opponent during the Wasps’ inaugural wrestling meet on Wednesday night at the King Center.

 ALLEN GREGORY / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

EMORY, Va. – Amherst County High School graduate Josh Brooks had a lengthy chat with Emory & Henry wrestling coach Pete Hansen last summer.

At the end of the talk, Brooks made his commitment to join the first wrestling team in school history.

“Right after that conversation, I put in a lot of work trying to get this team started,” Brooks said.

The debut of E&H wrestling finally came Wednesday at the King Center.

While Averett University earned a 57-0 decision behind five forfeits, the Wasps were focused on the big picture.

“It’s hard to explain what this night feels like, but I had every hope that it would happen,” Brooks said.

Brooks won a regional title en route to a state runner-up finish as senior in high school. He was among the most impressive E&H competitors Wednesday, before falling 11-4 in the 197 pound weight class.

“I’ve practiced and practiced, worked to keep the hopes high for the team, and tried my to push the guys to their limits,” Brooks said. “We’ve only had 12 days of real practice, and Averett has had months. Coach Hansen is doing great things here.”

Hansen said the season opener for E&H was about much more than wins and losses.

“The stress that went into this first night was tremendous, but to have that weight off our back is nice,” Hansen said. “I think we came out a little flat, and I think that was due to all the stress of getting everything set up and the guys wrestling for the first time in the history of the program.”

Freshman Austin McBee (Shelbyville, Tenn.), Chilhowie freshman Ethan Hughes and junior football standout Donovan Pinnix all won exhibition matches for E&H as 285 pounds. Pinnix, who won his match with a takedown at time expired, was a three time state wrestling tournament qualifier in North Carolina.

“There was lot of stuff going on tonight for all our guys, but I expect us to show more this weekend,” Hansen said.

E&H will compete in Saturday’s Star City Classic at the Salem Civic Center, before wrestling at Ferrum on Jan. 20.

“As these guys get more matches under their belt, they will look a lot different,” Hansen said. “Averett has an established program and we’ve only been practicing a couple weeks.”

Brooks said the potential and vision of E&H wrestling is limitless.

“The main purpose of this season and program is to build wrestling in Southwest Viremia and give hope to kids that they can wrestle at Emory & Henry,” Brooks said. “We love the sport and we want to help make it grow here and around the region.”

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Positive COVID test sidelines Tennessee High boys basketball
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Positive COVID test sidelines Tennessee High boys basketball

  • Updated

Tennessee High has suspended all boys basketball practices and games through Jan. 18 due to a positive COVID test...ETSU has lost a third straight game to COVID issues, having the Jan. 13 home game with Samford postponed. The Bucs will be unable to play VMI or Wofford this week...The UVa-Wise women returned from a long layout and pounded Mars Hill on Wednesday night. 

LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Johnson back on the court for Mountain Lions
Sport

LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Johnson back on the court for Mountain Lions

  • Updated

Former George Wythe standout Malik Johnson will be a key cog for Concord now that the season has finally begun for the Mountain Lions...Gate City's own Mac McClung will lead Texas Tech against Texas in a key Big 12 matchup tonight...Three other basketball standouts are playing well for their clubs, including Tianna Crockett (George Wythe, Bluefield College), Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett, Middle Tennessee State) and Peyton Carter (Abingdon, Tennessee Tech). 

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lawson providing spark for Bulldogs
Sport

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lawson providing spark for Bulldogs

  • Updated

Former Eastside graduate Luke Lawson is providing a spark off the bench for the North Carolina-Asheville....Lawson is just one of several local athletes who have been producing on the college level. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch scores 23, leads Union past Wise County Central
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch scores 23, leads Union past Wise County Central

  • Updated

Union's Bradley Bunch scored 23 points to lead four Bears in double figures in a victory over Wise County Central...Among other top performances from Tuesday night, Zac Campbell scored 30 points in J.I. Burton's win over Twin Springs. In girls basketball, Callie Mullins scored 12 points as Wise County Central improved to 6-0 on the season with a win over Union. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts