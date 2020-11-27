COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: ETSU women open at Longwood; Ezell seeks breakout season from Bucs

Nineteen wins over the last two seasons isn’t what Brittany Ezell is looking for from the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
She will be looking for players to step up their games in the upcoming season to get it turned around. Who that will be remains to be seen.
“I hope our whole team is poised for a breakout season,” said Ezell, in her eighth season as head coach of the Buccaneers.
After posting 23 wins and a WNIT berth since 2018, the Buccaneers have struggled to marks of 10-21 two years ago and 9-21 last season.
If the preseason poll is to be believed, not much is expected this season either. ETSU is currently picked seventh in the eight-team league, ahead of only Western Carolina. Four teams got first place votes, led by early favorite Mercer.
ETSU opens this season today at Longwood, followed by a visit to Tennessee on Dec. 1, and Vanderbilt a week later. The Bucs’ first home game at Brooks Gym is on Dec. 12 against Presbyterian. The 14-game SoCon schedule will begin on Jan. 9 at Chattanooga.
Ezell is hopeful for a similar turnaround to what occurred early in her tenure in Johnson City when the Bucs rebounded from a nine-win campaign in her first season in 2014 to win 21 games the following year.
“Our first year at ETSU we went 9-21, eerily similar to last year, lot of inexperience, a lot of young kids trying to get some minutes and we bounced back with the largest turnaround in the NCAA that year and won 21 games,” Ezell said. “We are trying to liken it to that. The sophomores that played a lot of minutes last year were essentially freshmen. They didn’t see the floor before, they were playing behind some experience.
“They have come in with a different resolve. I have been very pleased with them, with their development, their leadership.”
ETSU started fast last season, losing by just four points to Tennessee in the opener behind the inspired play of Erica Haynes-Overton, who left the team after four games and is now at Kansas. The Bucs, which defeated Wake Forest during a 5-9 start to the season, went just 4-12 once the calendar turned to 2020.
“We have got a really incredible nucleus returning. Hopefully they learned some hard lessons last year,” Ezell said. “I know we as a staff did, I know that I did, but all you can do is learn and try and come back better. You either win or you learn and we learned a lot last year.”
Three fulltime starters return, with Ezell looking for big things from all-Southern Conference preseason selection E’Lease Stafford, a 6-foot junior from Kansas, who averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds last season. She led the team with 42 3-pointers, trailing only the departed Micah Sheets, who paced the Bucs last year by scoring 15 points a game.
“Obviously, E’Lease would be the odds-on favorite right now,” Ezell said. “She jumped out. Looking at the statistics, her being in the top 10 in three different categories, I think she would be the one that you can point to.”
There is also 6-1 junior Shynia Jackson, a product from Georgia, who tallied 8.5 point and 5.4 boards for the Bucs.
“If you have paid attention to her skill set, she can do a lot of different things,” Ezell said. “She has turned it up in the offseason, she is taking on a lot more work when it comes to the offensive responsibility.”
Kaia Upton, a 5-6 junior from Nashville, who tallied 6.8 points and led the Buccaneers with 3.7 assists, also returns. Amaya Adams started 19 games last season, while pair of transfers, Mykia Dowell (Middle Tennessee State) and Jasmine Sanders (Troy) can also be expected to provide quality minutes.
“I have a handful of newcomers that I think can be pretty surprising as well,” said Ezell, who has five incoming freshmen and no seniors on the roster. “I hope all of us have remarkable seasons and maybe break out on a public scene. It may not be breakout for them, but I just hope they continue to grow and get better every day.”
No matter what the results on the scoreboard, Ezell – a native of Franklin, Tennessee and a four-year starter at Alabama from 1995-98 - knows what she wants from her Buccaneers.
“The main thing we expect is them to play with an extraordinary amount of effort and activity. We expect them to care more than is normal,” Ezell said. “I don’t ever tell my kids that I expect them to make every shot or I expect them to be perfect, that is unrealistic expectation.
“What I do expect is our standard of behavior, our standard of preparation and our standard of care, that is who we are, that is what we do in everything, and that is not just when it comes to practice or playing.”
Ezell, who has led the Bucs to a pair of WNIT appearances, has gotten ETSU to the SoCon finals twice during her tenure in Johnson City, falling short to Chattanooga in 2015 and Mercer in 2018.
She knows this will be a season like no other, thanks to trying to play basketball in the midst of a pandemic.
“It is how you prepare and how you perform. Our expectation revolves around your attitude, it is your effort and how you treat people,” Ezell said. “Those things will sustain you throughout your life, not just through a basketball season that is going to be as hectic and as crazy and as unpredictable than any I have ever seen.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
