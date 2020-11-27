COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: ETSU women open at Longwood; Ezell seeks breakout season from Bucs

“If you have paid attention to her skill set, she can do a lot of different things,” Ezell said. “She has turned it up in the offseason, she is taking on a lot more work when it comes to the offensive responsibility.”

Kaia Upton, a 5-6 junior from Nashville, who tallied 6.8 points and led the Buccaneers with 3.7 assists, also returns. Amaya Adams started 19 games last season, while pair of transfers, Mykia Dowell (Middle Tennessee State) and Jasmine Sanders (Troy) can also be expected to provide quality minutes.

“I have a handful of newcomers that I think can be pretty surprising as well,” said Ezell, who has five incoming freshmen and no seniors on the roster. “I hope all of us have remarkable seasons and maybe break out on a public scene. It may not be breakout for them, but I just hope they continue to grow and get better every day.”

No matter what the results on the scoreboard, Ezell – a native of Franklin, Tennessee and a four-year starter at Alabama from 1995-98 - knows what she wants from her Buccaneers.

“The main thing we expect is them to play with an extraordinary amount of effort and activity. We expect them to care more than is normal,” Ezell said. “I don’t ever tell my kids that I expect them to make every shot or I expect them to be perfect, that is unrealistic expectation.