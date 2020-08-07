You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE SPORTS: UVa-Wise to play fall sports in spring after SAC decision
0 comments

COLLEGE SPORTS: UVa-Wise to play fall sports in spring after SAC decision

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
UVA Wise Logo

There will be no football played at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2020 after the South Atlantic Conference sacked the upcoming fall sports season on Friday afternoon.

Football, cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball seasons in the 13-team NCAA Division II league will now be held during the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

UVa-Wise sponsors all those sports except field hockey and soccer.

Meanwhile, the fall portion of the golf and tennis seasons have been canceled as those sports will play a spring-only schedule.

The SAC had originally announced on July 24 that any events involving fall sports teams would not begin until Sept. 26.

UVa-Wise announced on Monday that it would delay the start of classes from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26 as chancellor Donna Henry cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state and nation.

On Wednesday, the NCAA made it known that fall sports championships would not be held in Division II or Division III.

Then came the SAC’s announcement on Friday as a press release was issued at 4 p.m.

 “I wouldn’t say surprised,” said UVa-Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey. “Disappointed, heartbroken for the kids – just another wave of disappointing news to impart to the athletes and coaches. … The metrics the league had been monitoring in terms of keeping that Sept. 26 date as far as testing accessibility and positive test rates, obviously, neither had become much better over the last few weeks.”

Members of the football team at UVa-Wise were already on campus, preparing for a season-opener that is now many months away.

“Our kids reported July 31, because we were originally supposed to start school Aug. 12,” said UVa-Wise football coach Dane Damron. “We had to bring our kids in a little earlier to have a scattered move-in where they moved in during certain time slots. We had started workouts and had practiced social distancing. We were really hoping we’d have a chance to play.”

Damron will have more time to recruit in the fall, but not in the state where his school is located as the Virginia High School League postponed its football season until the spring last month.

“It’ll be different,” Damron said. “Not much high school football to watch and who knows with college football at the [NCAA Division I] FBS and FCS levels.”

The South Atlantic Conference will have a tough task in putting a schedule together for what will be a hectic spring on the campuses across the league.

“Over the next weeks and months we’ll work as a league to kind of develop some schedule models and timeframes and what putting everything into the spring semester will look like,” Rainey said. “At this point, the league has not made a decision on winter sports and there is the possibility basketball will start on schedule in November, which would help alleviate some of the burden if they could get started.

“[Fall sports in the spring] will definitely put a strain on athletic training and sports information in particular. We’ve got good people in those roles and we’ll meet it head on and do the best we can to give those athletes a chance to have meaningful opportunities.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VHSL classification sends Lebanon back to Hogoheegee
Sport

VHSL classification sends Lebanon back to Hogoheegee

  • Updated

The Lebanon Pioneers, who have moved classifications and districts often over the years, will be on the move again next school year, moving from the Southwest District and Region 2D to the Hogoheegee District and 1D., 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Carrier to direct Sullivan East athletics
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Carrier to direct Sullivan East athletics

  • Updated

Kim Carrier is the new athletic director at Sullivan East...Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the executive order that allows high school contact sports to begin immediately, although school districts could have a say in whether that occurs...East Tennessee State lost its money game when the SEC when to a conference-only schedule. The Buccaneers were slated to visit Georgia on Sept. 12. 

Local Briefs: ETHSBL decisive game on Saturday
Sport

Local Briefs: ETHSBL decisive game on Saturday

  • Updated

The East Tennessee High School Baseball League World Series will come down to one game on Saturday after Thursday's scheduled doubleheader was postponed by rain...A pair of Wytheville golfers competed in the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East golfers start with wins
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East golfers start with wins

  • Updated

The Sullivan East boys and girls golf teams took match wins to open the high school sports season on Wednesday in Johnson City...Former ETSU pitcher Landon Knack, who was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the MLB draft, has been called the "most interesting" man in the draft. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News