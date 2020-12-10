College football: Virginia-Virginia Tech: Teams heading in opposite directions

Virginia and Virginia Tech find themselves in a more familiar place amid this unpredictable year in college football: ending the regular season against each other.

The game Saturday night at Lane Stadium comes nearly three months after their attempt to open the season against each other was postponed because of COVID-19.

Much has changed since then as the teams are heading in opposite directions.

Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose COVID outbreak forced the Sept. 19 postponement, won three of its first four games and climbed to No. 19 in the Top 25. But since that stretch, the Hokies have lost five of six, raising questions about coach Justin Fuente’s future.

Virginia (5-4, 4-4) won its opener, then hit a rough patch and lost four straight. The Cavaliers have rebounded, winning their last four and they beat the Hokies last season, ending a 15-year string of losses in the series.

Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall doesn’t think much of that factors in this week.

“I can’t speak and won’t speak for Virginia Tech, but I think one of the values of having a rivalry game at the end of the season is motivation,” he said. “And regardless of how your season has gone, there’s always that game.