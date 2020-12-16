COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech bowl streak ends at 27

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech’s streak of 27 consecutive bowl games has come to an end.

Tech coach Justin Fuente left the decision up to his players coming off a 33-15 win in the season finale over Virginia. They met as a team Sunday and the final decision was made Tuesday night.

“I think it speaks to the difficulty of the season that they’ve been through,” Fuente said. “There were players that wanted to play and were passionate about that. We were going to do this all together or not. It became evident it was a very difficult situation.”

The Hokies finished 5-6 in a season heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Players had to be tested three times every week and dealt with the school’s coronavirus protocols going back to when they returned to campus in July.

Tech is the fifth team from the ACC to pull itself out of consideration for a bowl game along with Virginia, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. The bowls (Belk Bowl and Military Bowl) the Hokies would likely have been in consideration for would have required the players to stay on campus through the holidays.