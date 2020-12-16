COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech bowl streak ends at 27

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech’s streak of 27 consecutive bowl games has come to an end.
Tech coach Justin Fuente left the decision up to his players coming off a 33-15 win in the season finale over Virginia. They met as a team Sunday and the final decision was made Tuesday night.
“I think it speaks to the difficulty of the season that they’ve been through,” Fuente said. “There were players that wanted to play and were passionate about that. We were going to do this all together or not. It became evident it was a very difficult situation.”
The Hokies finished 5-6 in a season heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Players had to be tested three times every week and dealt with the school’s coronavirus protocols going back to when they returned to campus in July.
Tech is the fifth team from the ACC to pull itself out of consideration for a bowl game along with Virginia, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. The bowls (Belk Bowl and Military Bowl) the Hokies would likely have been in consideration for would have required the players to stay on campus through the holidays.
“I think they have sacrificed enough,” Fuente said. “They have been at this for some time and given up freedoms and plenty of opportunities. We are going to turn the page and get ready to go.”
While the NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements this year — teams didn’t have to reach six wins or have a winning record in the regular season — the Hokies don’t plan on claiming the streak is still intact next season.
“I don’t know that we believe in a streak with an asterisk, but we’ll see,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said Tuesday.
The program’s bowl streak dates back to an appearance in the 1993 Independence Bowl. The team appeared in 13 different bowl games during the streak, including five Gator Bowl appearances.
Tech has reached the Belk Bowl twice during Fuente’s tenure (2016 and 2019) and played in the Camping World Bowl (2017) and Military Bowl (2018). The team’s lone postseason win under Fuente came against Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who helped to maintain the streak during his playing career under Frank Beamer (2002-05), had no issue with the streak ending under the unique circumstances.
“It’s not going to be a traditional bowl season,” Hamilton said. “They wouldn’t have gotten the festivities and the time for family, or the typical things that come with the bowl experience. ... I feel like they earned the right to make that decision, whichever way they went.”
