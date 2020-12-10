COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ODAC football to feature Friday night lights in the spring

The ODAC football season in the spring semester will feature Friday night lights.
After deciding in July to postpone its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ODAC has now decided how it will conduct the most unique football season in its history.
Games will be played on Friday nights, which means ODAC football will be sharing that night with many high school football teams. The Virginia High School League also postponed its fall sports season to the spring semester.
The abbreviated ODAC football season will kick off on Feb. 26 and will conclude April 2. The VHSL plays to start its football regular season on March 1.
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said that Fridays will work better than Saturdays for the ODAC to make sure that a trainer, doctor and ambulance will be on site for the football games.
“There can be a conflict in certain localities related to high school sports, … but we had to do what we thought was better for our institutions from a staffing perspective. That’s why we picked Friday,” Bankston said Thursday in a phone interview.
The ODAC is trying to squeeze its fall, winter and spring sports seasons into the spring semester.
“We’re going to try to do everything,” Bankston said. “It’s just a matter of how much of an opportunity can you provide, given resources and the logistics.”
Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said Fridays are better than Saturdays for ODAC football for facility reasons.
“We have four teams that use our [football] field,” Sutyak said. “The way we set it up, field hockey and football are Friday nights. The lacrosses [men’s and women’s] are on Saturday.
“The soccers [on a different field] are on Sunday.”
ODAC and high school football both playing on Friday nights in the spring semester is not likely to affect the attendance of either endeavor. Barring a change, few fans will be permitted at football games in the spring semester because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s attendance restrictions.
ODAC football teams play 10-game regular seasons in the fall, but they will play just five games in the spring semester.
Each team will play two home games and two road games over a five-week span.
The top two teams in the standings will then square off on April 2 for the ODAC title. The champ will not advance to the NCAA Division III football playoffs; that tournament will not be held this school year.
Six other ODAC teams will also play a fifth game on April 2. The third seed will play the fourth seed, the fifth seed will meet the sixth seed, and the seventh seed will face the eighth seed. The ninth-place team will not play a fifth game.
“We’re trying to get as much competition as we can in and give the kids a decent experience, knowing none of them … are using a year of eligibility,” Bankston said.
“It’s about making sure our students have an experience. It won’t be perfect,” Sutyak said.
All Division III athletes this school year have been granted an extra year of eligibility. This school year will not count toward a Division III athlete’s eligibility no matter how much or how little he or she plays this school year.
Of course, there are no athletic scholarships in Division III. Some athletes won’t be able to afford to play an additional season.
The ODAC football champ is usually crowned based on the regular-season standings after a full round-robin schedule. But that will not be the case this year.
“We all recognize that this year’s going to be different,” Bankston said. “We wanted to try to continue to give student-athletes the opportunity to [compete] … for a championship.”
The ODAC devised each team’s abbreviated schedule based on geography.
“We wanted to try to make sure we weren’t promoting overnights, knowing that that’s going to be something we’ll be concerned about going into the spring,” Bankston said. “So the majority of those games, if not all of them, should be for each institution a trip up on a Friday [and then right back after the game].”
Emory & Henry will open its campaign by visiting Ferrum on Feb. 26. That will be followed by home games with Southern Virginia (March 5) and Guilford (March 12). A bye week will be followed by a trip to Washington and Lee on March 26.
Emory & Henry would then play a fifth game on April 2 as long as they don’t finish ninth in the final standings.
Hampden-Sydney, which does not have lights at its football stadium, is the only ODAC school that does not currently plan to have home games on Friday nights. The Tigers will play their home games on Saturday afternoons.
