COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ODAC football to feature Friday night lights in the spring

“We’re trying to get as much competition as we can in and give the kids a decent experience, knowing none of them … are using a year of eligibility,” Bankston said.

“It’s about making sure our students have an experience. It won’t be perfect,” Sutyak said.

All Division III athletes this school year have been granted an extra year of eligibility. This school year will not count toward a Division III athlete’s eligibility no matter how much or how little he or she plays this school year.

Of course, there are no athletic scholarships in Division III. Some athletes won’t be able to afford to play an additional season.

The ODAC football champ is usually crowned based on the regular-season standings after a full round-robin schedule. But that will not be the case this year.

“We all recognize that this year’s going to be different,” Bankston said. “We wanted to try to continue to give student-athletes the opportunity to [compete] … for a championship.”

The ODAC devised each team’s abbreviated schedule based on geography.