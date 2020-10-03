COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start

Deon Jackson scored twice on the ground for the Blue Devils (0-4, 0-4), including when he shot up the middle for a 10-yard score that gave Duke a 14-10 lead with 11:27 left in the third.

But the Blue Devils didn’t hold that lead long. Herbert answered with his huge kickoff return — it was originally ruled a touchdown before a replay review confirmed he stepped on the sideline — that set up a short go-ahead score from Burmeister.

Chase Brice threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for Duke, off to its worst start in 14 years.

“We have enough playmakers to win football games,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “It’s the most unique time in college football, most unique time in my career, so I don’t know what you have to do step by step. It’s different what we’re dealing with. You have to fight and you have to fight together.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokes have won twice despite some tricky circumstances. They were down 23 players and two full-time coaches for last week’s win against N.C. State. That number dipped slightly this time, but their strong ground game did not. The Hokies ran for 314 yards last week then surpassed that total with 324 more against the Blue Devils.