COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hamilton pushes through ‘most challenging experience’ of his career

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton got a clear indication of his stress level every time he checked his Fitbit the last two months.
According to the product’s website, the fitness band’s sleep score tops out at 100 with an average score of around 72-83 and anything less than 60 is considered poor.
Hamilton’s score hovered around the low 40’s from early September through October, but sleep deprivation was the least of Hamilton’s concerns as he navigated personnel and professional challenges to open the season.
He spoke openly about the two-month period on Tuesday when he met with reporters (virtually) for the first time since being named Bud Foster’s replacement in December.
“It was the most challenging experience of my professional life,” Hamilton said, with a laugh.
It started when his wife Brittany had the couple’s third child (a baby boy) on Sept. 19 while Tech was in the midst of their annual mock game weekend.
“We go to the hotel, we simulate meetings and all those things,” Hamilton said. “In the middle of our special teams meeting my wife ... she called me, and she said her water broke.”
When Hamilton returned to The Hotel Roanoke one week later ahead of Tech’s game against North Carolina State, he was notified that he tested positive for COVID-19. The ACC rules mandate that any coach or player that tests positive for the coronavirus must isolate for 10 days.
“I go home and start trying to call guys and get all the pieces together for that game,” Hamilton said. “Obviously coach [Ryan] Smith stepped up, did a great job. Our staff, our players did a great job. That was an awesome win. I was as proud of that win as I’ve been any in my career for the way our kids and our coaches stepped up in that situation because it was like a gut shot to me.”
Hamilton spent the night at home in isolation from his family and watched the game on ACC Network. The team FaceTimed with Hamilton in the locker room to celebrate the 45-24 win, but it was a bittersweet moment for the team’s first-year defensive coordinator, who desperately wanted to be there in person.
“It was brutal,” Hamilton said. “It was good, NC State, seeing them get out to a lead and guys playing well on both sides of the ball, defense playing well, having energy, having juice, but it was miserable.”
It was even worse as the team turned its attention to Duke. Hamilton remained sidelined through the entire week of preparation before missing the game itself. He had mild symptoms during the week including headaches and the loss of his taste and smell.
“At home during that time it was probably the most useless that I’ve ever felt,” Hamilton said. “I’m conducting meetings, I’m with the players but there’s someone that’s running the film — rewinding, playing, pausing — while I’m trying to commentate over Zoom about it. Same thing in the unit meetings. And then at home with a week-old son and two other children, I’m isolating to where they can’t be around me, they can’t be in the bedroom, so I’m of no use to them and felt like I was of no use to the football team.”
Coaching remotely in September was only one small hurdle Hamilton dealt with as he handled the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that worked its way through the defensive coaching staff and a significant portion of the roster.
The defensive coaching staff was down to just two full-time coaches and one defensive grad assistant for a period of time in September.
Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys missed the season-opener against North Carolina State along with Hamilton and defensive backs coach Ryan Smith missed the game against Duke. The Hokies also had multiple defensive staffers miss the first two games.
Hamilton set up a white board in his house to try and keep track of the ever-changing availability of his coaches and players. It didn’t get any easier when Hamilton returned to the sidelines for Tech’s game against North Carolina on Oct. 10 when only seven of the team’s 15 scholarship defensive backs were in uniform.
“It was having a conversation with each position coach or coaches to discuss what I saw watching the practice film at home and what they saw on the field, how their players were feeling, what they could handle, what they didn’t handle,” Hamilton said. “Each coach, having that conversation. And then, like, as soon as that conversation would finish up, it was like you’d get a text or a call that, well, he’s not going to be available now, so what do we do next.”
Hamilton is hoping Tech has weathered the worst of it now — the team had 23 players and two full-time coaches out against North Carolina State and only 10 players out last week against Louisville with a large portion of those out over injury-related concerns — and is pleased with everyone on his side of the ball handled all the adversity thrown their way.
“It was a tough time,” Hamilton said. “And it was very challenging but I found the hope in knowing that it was for our kids and that we have a good group of coaches that could step up to those challenges, and they did… I try to look at it as, right now we just try to put our head down and go get the next day, the next opponent but I hope in five-10 years, I hope I’ll look back and say I really grew and developed as a human being during this time.”
