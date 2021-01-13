COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Football in spring: ETSU football begins conditioning drills, with first Southern Conference game slated for Feb. 20

“It is going to happen so let’s not sit around and stick our head in the sand and say it is not going to,” he said. “We are going to do everything we can to stay safe, we are going to do everything we can to avoid it…We don’t need to be shocked when the situation does come up.

“The NCAA has said this is a year that does not count towards eligibility so the good thing is typically you have got about 70 players and you trying to redshirt 20 of them so you are operating on 50. We don’t have to worry about redshirting so we can truly operate on 70 and we may need every single one of them.”

Playing time could be spread throughout the roster during the spring, including in a quarterback room that Sanders calls the most talented since his arrival in Johnson City in 2017.

“Don’t assume because you are a third team right tackle or third team safety or third team wide receiver, that you are not going to play,” he said. “You better get ready to play because we are one day of contact tracing from trying to find somebody to be that third team right tackle to step up and play.