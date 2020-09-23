COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Fall with no football: ETSU practicing for season now scheduled for spring

That is why Sanders would really like a “spring” practice in fall to prepare for a fall season to be played in the spring.

“It is one thing to be able to do it in shorts, it is another thing when you put on pads and actually start playing football,” he said. “You learn a lot, but you don’t learn everything so hopefully we will get to put pads on and learn a little bit more.

“If we can get a chance to put pads on at some point this fall for say 15 days, then you will truly know who you can count on, who you can depend on, who to work with going into the spring assuming we get to play a spring schedule.”

Sanders has been largely pleased with how ETSU as a whole – not just as a football program – has done in containing and preventing issues with the coronavirus.

“We have had some issues, but they haven’t been major issues. Whatever cases we have had, but I think we have only had one guy that actually had a fever so whatever we have had has been pretty minor, we have got through it pretty quickly,” he said. “Our doctors, our trainers, right on down the food chain have done a great job. The coaches have been very proactive, our players have done for the most part a good job of trying to follow the rules and regulations set forth by the university and by the health department.