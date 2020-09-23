COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Fall with no football: ETSU practicing for season now scheduled for spring

Football in the fall is something Randy Sanders has been a part of for most of his life.
Outside a few light practice sessions, the East Tennessee State football coach has been looking for other modes of entertainment, such as fishing while recording college games on Saturday and watching the NFL whenever it is on.
“It has been different in a lot of ways. Obviously 2020 has been very different so it is nice out there on the football field. It is really, really strange not to be playing football in September,” said Sanders, whose Buccaneers will return to action when the Southern Conference begins its postponed season in the spring. “It is the first time since I was 8-years-old that I haven’t played football.”
The ETSU football team has been getting in 12 hours a week of preparation, but only five hours of actual on-field instruction, which hasn’t allowed what Sanders would termed a “normal” football practice due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are out there for an hour with helmets on,” said Sanders, who is concerned that the newcomers to the program might not realize what a “real” college football practice is like. “If you are going to practice football, prepare to play football, you need to have equipment on, if nothing else just to get used to carrying the shoulder pads, the thigh pads and hip pads and everything else, the full gear so you get used to how body reacts to running, stopping and changing direction with the full pads on.”
That might become reality after Oct. 4, when Sanders hopes the NCAA will permit teams to have what could be closer to real football.
“Hopefully we will be able to put on pads and be able to have a credible spring practice,” said Sanders, whose Buccaneers were looking to rebound on last year’s 3-9 campaign, which followed a Southern Conference co-championship and FCS playoff berth in 2018. “Something like where you get so many days you can put on gear and go out and actually practice football so you can watch and see how they can actually tackle and who can run the football, see which quarterback will stand in there with the rush really crashing around them where they may get sacked.
“It is one thing to do it in shorts when you know you are not going to get hit. Let’s see them actually do it when the bodies are flying. Hopefully that will happen.”
While Sanders would have liked to have had a fall season, it wasn’t his decision and he followed what he was told.
“I have my personal feelings, but I wasn’t the one that was asked to make that decision,” Sanders said. “I would love to play, sure, I would love to. I want to know that if we are going to play, are my players going to be safe and my coaches and staff and everyone else…
“The decision was made not to play. I would have loved to have played, but they had a lot more information and knowledge or better information than I did as far as making the decisions. The decision was made not to play so here we are, let’s make the best of the situation.”
Sanders doesn’t have any idea yet how a spring football season will work, adding that much will depend on how conferences like the ACC and SEC are able to move forward with their own fall campaigns.
“If they are able to play a fall schedule and have no problems then I think it would be absolutely ludicrous not to play in the spring to some degree,” Sanders said. “If something happens and they get shut down here in a couple of weeks then we can probably get thrown back up in the air so hopefully things go well with what they are trying to do.
“I think if they go well then there is certainly no reason why we can’t play in the spring and have people in the stands, at least to some degree.”
While ETSU is shut down in terms of playing games until the spring, other SoCon teams are playing some games, such at The Citadel, which is playing four games, including what could be a termed a “money” game at Clemson.
ETSU had a similar contest slated with Georgia, but that was lost when the fall season was canceled. Sanders said he was against playing games just for money.
“If we are competing trying to win football games, trying to win championships, yes, absolutely, but just to go out there and play games for money, from a personal standpoint I didn’t think that was the right thing for ETSU, I didn’t think it was the right thing for our players,” Sanders said. “Selfishly, would have been nice to have played and brought the money in for the university and for athletic department, yeah, but if it had been my child I was putting out there I don’t know that would necessarily been what I would thought was best.”
Not only can ETSU not play games and can only have limited practices, but the NCAA has put programs on lockdown in terms of recruiting, meaning about all coaches can do is watch video.
“It is one thing to see them on film, it is another thing to actually be able to see them in person,” said Sanders, who can’t even attend local football games to look at potential prospects. “With recruiting, I love to be able to watch guys on tape and watch them on film, but it is different when you are able to sit there and see them with your own eyes and see how they actually play and move. Unfortunately we are not allowed to do that right now.”
If there is a silver lining to not playing until spring, the ETSU roster is nearly void of upperclassmen so they are able to spend more time teaching its roster full of young players.
“Instead of putting in like 15 plays for a Tuesday practice, we are able to put in three and really try to teach those three plays and get the guys to understand it,” Sanders said. “Then we can put in three more tomorrow and three more the next day to really try to go a little slower, maybe a little more thorough with some of these guys and the same thing defensively.
“It allows you to really see who can pick up and who can work and who can retain and who can actually go out there on the practice field and physically do it so it has allowed us to evaluate a little bit better.”
That is why Sanders would really like a “spring” practice in fall to prepare for a fall season to be played in the spring.
“It is one thing to be able to do it in shorts, it is another thing when you put on pads and actually start playing football,” he said. “You learn a lot, but you don’t learn everything so hopefully we will get to put pads on and learn a little bit more.
“If we can get a chance to put pads on at some point this fall for say 15 days, then you will truly know who you can count on, who you can depend on, who to work with going into the spring assuming we get to play a spring schedule.”
Sanders has been largely pleased with how ETSU as a whole – not just as a football program – has done in containing and preventing issues with the coronavirus.
“We have had some issues, but they haven’t been major issues. Whatever cases we have had, but I think we have only had one guy that actually had a fever so whatever we have had has been pretty minor, we have got through it pretty quickly,” he said. “Our doctors, our trainers, right on down the food chain have done a great job. The coaches have been very proactive, our players have done for the most part a good job of trying to follow the rules and regulations set forth by the university and by the health department.
“At this point it seems like we are in pretty good shape. For the most part, it seems like ETSU as a university is in pretty shape that way. Knock on wood, you never know what is going to happen, but I like where we are right now as a team and a university.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
