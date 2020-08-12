COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Enjoy the moment: ETSU holds first practice session while still holding out hope for fall season

First, the East Tennessee State football team lost out on its season opener with Mars Hill. That was followed by Georgia, and then came Samford, which scheduled a game with Florida State on the exact date the Bulldogs were originally slated to play the Buccaneers.
ETSU head coach Randy Sanders hopes he doesn’t lose the rest, perhaps as soon as today, if the Southern Conference decides to follow other leagues across the nation and postpone fall sports until the spring.
“I would like to play in the fall,” said the 54-year-old Sanders, who has been involved with football since age 9. “That is a long time, we are going on almost 46 [years] with football in the fall so if I don’t have football in the fall, it will be definitely different.”
That doesn’t mean Sanders isn’t willing to change.
“If we don’t get to play in the fall, let’s play in the spring, let’s play in the winter, let’s play summer, I don’t care, I just want to play,” said Sanders, entering his third season as head coach of the Buccaneers.
“I think that is the opinion most of our players have, if you like to compete, let’s compete. We are all used to football in the fall, but if it ends up being in March, April, May, whatever it is, let’s just get out there on grass, let’s play, and hopefully we can have fans in the stands.”
It doesn’t even have to be on a football field.
“It is always more fun when you have fans around and get the energy and the electricity from the fans, but if we have to play over here in the parking garage with cameras doing closed circuit, I don’t care, let’s just play,” he said. “Let’s find a way to play football.”
ETSU held its first official practice on Tuesday night at Greene Stadium, with Sanders reminding his players to enjoy the moment. Who knows when it might happen again.
“It’s not easy. I told the players we haven’t had a chance to get out there and just throw the ball around. We haven’t had a chance to put a helmet on since before Thanksgiving last year, it has been while so take advantage of the opportunity that we have,” said Sanders, during a zoom conference on Wednesday. “We have got a chance to get out there and run around a little bit.
“We didn’t have pads on, we are not beating anybody up, we are calling it practice, but it is obviously very far from my vision of what practice is or what most of the players’ view of what practice is.”
Sanders said that doesn’t mean the Buccaneers didn’t enjoy their opportunity to at least do something related to the sport they love.
“It is more like ‘let’s go have play time with football helmets on and call it football,’” Sanders said. “We went out there, given the chance, it was fun to get out there. I think the players enjoyed it. I think it was therapeutic, definitely for me, I think it was therapeutic for a lot of the coaches and I think a lot of the players thought it was therapeutic.
“It kind of got their mind off everything going on right now.”
That includes the knowledge that ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland said earlier this week that he expected all fall sports to be moved to spring. It is a decision that is out of Sanders’ hands.
“Control what you can control. I don’t have any control over this, the players don’t have any control. I am not sure who has control of what is going on right now, I am not sure anybody does,” Sanders said. “We are where we are, let’s take advantage of it and let’s go out there and throw the ball around a little bit, work on footwork, get lined up and just play football a little bit and just have some fun doing it.
“Who knows when we will get to do it again so let’s take advantage of the opportunity we have now.”
One season after finishing 8-4 and claiming a share of the Southern Conference championship, the Bucs struggled to 3-9 record last year, and had hoped to use spring practice to take steps in a positive direction. Those hopes ended when the coronavirus shut down schools.
“We missed spring practice so every day we get out there on the grass with a football in our hands is a benefit to us at some point,” said Sanders, who acknowledged the difficulty of trying to practice football while wearing masks and social distancing. “If nothing else, I get to learn a little bit more about the freshmen and what they can do…
“Just to see guys playing ball gave me a chance to evaluate some of our guys that we have. Again, if it is drudgery and hard work, that is not a lot of fun, but if you are just out there having fun and enjoying the moment being with your teammates, I don’t think it is that difficult to motivate yourself to do.”
While Sanders awaits a decision on football in the fall, the former Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky offensive coordinator keeps reminding his team to enjoy the moment.
“If you are out there having a good time doing what you are doing you just appreciate the moment,” Sanders said. “I think we just appreciated the moment last night. I hope we get to go out and there and do it again this evening. I hope we can get to do it the rest of the week, hope we get to do it next week.”
Football is supposed to be fun, but Sanders admits that the past month trying to prepare for a season that might not happen has been far from it.
“It is amazing in the last month or so how often I can come to work and it is just one holy cow moment after another,” he said. “You come here and just kind of deal with all this stuff and get through it and providing direction.
“You come in at 7:30, go home at 6 and I am exhausted. It has been an exhausting month just trying to do this thing and get everything as close as we can, prepared and ready to play.
“2020 has been tougher than usual, that is for sure.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!