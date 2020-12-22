 Skip to main content
College Basketball: Raiders, McClung survive at Oklahoma
College Basketball: Raiders, McClung survive at Oklahoma

  • Updated
Texas Tech Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon drives as Texas Tech's Mac McClung defends during the first half of the Red Raiders' Big 12 win over the Sooners on Tuesday night. 

 Garett Fisbeck

NORMAN, Okla. — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 18 to help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung added 16 points for Tech (7-2, 1-1 Big 12), which was coming off a one-point home loss to Kansas. McClung was 5-for-14 from the field, but did connect on all six of his free throw attempts. He also contributed four rebounds and blocked one shot.

De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points and Austin Reaves added 13 for Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1), which made just 17 of 27 free throws. Brady Manek, Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season, finished with two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The game came down to the final seconds.

Texas Tech, leading by three, fouled Harmon with 4 seconds left. Harmon made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Victor Iwuakor rebounded for Oklahoma and was fouled with 2.8 seconds to play. He missed the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Oklahoma had several chances at a putback — Reaves had the best look — but none of the shots went in.

Texas Tech led for most of the first half. Oklahoma closed within 31-30 before the Red Raiders went on a 10-0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer and a two-point jumper by Nimari Burnett. Reaves made a layup in the closing seconds of the first half, but Texas Tech still led 40-32 at the break.

Santos-Silva scored 12 points in the first half and Shannon added 10 for the Red Raiders, who shot 59% before the break. Oklahoma’s Manek scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first half.

Shannon scored 20 points before he committed his fourth foul, with Texas Tech ahead by four and just over eight minutes remaining.

Santos-Silva powered through Manek for a basket that put Texas Tech up 60-55 with under four minutes remaining.

Santos-Silva and Shannon both fouled out 21 seconds apart, giving the Sooners hope.

Umoja Gibson hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two with 48 seconds remaining and bring the limited, socially distanced crowd to its feet.

McClung sliced through Oklahoma’s defense for a layup to push the lead to four with 30 seconds remaining. Harmon’s layup for Oklahoma trimmed Texas Tech’s lead to 65-63 with 15.7 seconds to go.

The Sooners fouled McClung with 13.7 seconds left, and he drained two free throws.

Reaves’ 3-pointer with 6 seconds left cut Texas Tech’s lead to one, but McClung quickly made two more free throws on the other end to push the margin back to three and set up the final sequence.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: It was a critical win for the Red Raiders, who avoided falling to 0-2 in conference play with a talented Oklahoma State team next up.

Oklahoma: The Sooners could have used the win — it was the first of four straight games scheduled against Top 15 teams.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.

Oklahoma hosts No. 7 West Virginia on Jan. 2.

