College Basketball: Raiders, McClung survive at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 18 to help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung added 16 points for Tech (7-2, 1-1 Big 12), which was coming off a one-point home loss to Kansas. McClung was 5-for-14 from the field, but did connect on all six of his free throw attempts. He also contributed four rebounds and blocked one shot.

De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points and Austin Reaves added 13 for Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1), which made just 17 of 27 free throws. Brady Manek, Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season, finished with two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The game came down to the final seconds.

Texas Tech, leading by three, fouled Harmon with 4 seconds left. Harmon made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Victor Iwuakor rebounded for Oklahoma and was fouled with 2.8 seconds to play. He missed the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Oklahoma had several chances at a putback — Reaves had the best look — but none of the shots went in.