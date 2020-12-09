 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung, Texas Tech top Abilene Christian
Abilene Christian Texas Tech Basketball

Texas Tech's Mac McClung, top, fouls Abilene Christian's Damien Daniels (4) while blocking a shot during the second half of the Red Raiders seven-point win on Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

 The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Gate City standout Mac McClung scored eight points and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in Texas Tech’s 51-44 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

McClung struggled from the field, connecting on just 1 of 11 shot attempts, but was 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Texas Tech shot just 28 percent from the field against the potent Abilene Christian defense.

Kyler Edwards led the Red Raiders with 19 points, while Nimari Burnett added 10. Abilene Christian (5-1), which defeated East Tennessee State by 23 points in its season opener, was paced by Coryon Mason’s 14 points.

Texas Tech (5-1) will host Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

