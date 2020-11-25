COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Long wait over; Brewer finally gets chance to play basketball for the Buccaneers

Finally, it is time to play against someone in a different uniform.

Ledarrius Brewer figures traveling to Florida to play three opponents in three days is just the tonic the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team needs.

“I think it is going to relieve a lot of stress for everybody on the team,” Brewer said. “I feel like not only on myself, but a lot of my other teammates have been looking forward to this because along with me I think a few guys might be tired of playing against each other too, figuring out everybody’s moves.

“You just know what everybody is going to do. We are trying to change it up a little bit, we are looking forward to that.”

Brewer practiced, but never played in a game last season for East Tennessee State, doing what he could during to help the Buccaneers prepare for success, finishing 30-4 and winning the Southern Conference championship.

After that season was cut short by the coronavirus, Brewer returned to Johnson City in July, and has gone through nearly 70 team practices, in addition to a pair of quarantine periods due to positive tests within the program.