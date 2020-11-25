COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Long wait over; Brewer finally gets chance to play basketball for the Buccaneers

Finally, it is time to play against someone in a different uniform.
Ledarrius Brewer figures traveling to Florida to play three opponents in three days is just the tonic the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team needs.
“I think it is going to relieve a lot of stress for everybody on the team,” Brewer said. “I feel like not only on myself, but a lot of my other teammates have been looking forward to this because along with me I think a few guys might be tired of playing against each other too, figuring out everybody’s moves.
“You just know what everybody is going to do. We are trying to change it up a little bit, we are looking forward to that.”
Brewer practiced, but never played in a game last season for East Tennessee State, doing what he could during to help the Buccaneers prepare for success, finishing 30-4 and winning the Southern Conference championship.
After that season was cut short by the coronavirus, Brewer returned to Johnson City in July, and has gone through nearly 70 team practices, in addition to a pair of quarantine periods due to positive tests within the program.
No wonder Brewer was so excited for Wednesday’s season opener with Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. ETSU will play Austin Peay on Thursday and Middle Tennessee State on Friday.
“Very anxious. I have been excited for two or three weeks now,” said Brewer, during a zoom call with local media on Monday. “I can’t even explain the feeling, chasing butterflies in my stomach, sitting out a year. Just the feeling to get out there.”
Brewer transferred to ETSU from Southeast Missouri State prior to last season, but had to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. He hasn’t played in a college game since a 2019 Ohio Valley Conference tournament loss to Belmont.
“It is amazing, being out there, putting in that work to actually look forward to playing this year,” said Brewer, an athletic 6-foot-5 redshirt junior from Meridan, Miss. “I contributed to what they did last year, but it is much better being a player and actually being able to play.”
Brewer, who averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for two seasons at Southeast Missouri State, is anxious to help first year head coach Jason Shay and the Bucs win games in whatever role he plays.
“Just brings lot of energy and playing my part,” Brewer said. “Whatever Coach Shay needs me to do, that is basically what I am bringing to the team. Scoring, defense, whatever it is, passing, whatever they need.”
Shay was promoted to head coach after Steve Forbes left after last season for Wake Forest. Shay was known for his fiery personality on the sidelines, and Brewer doesn’t expect that to chance.
“I would say he is pretty much how I was used to him,” he said. “Last year he was a pretty fiery guy, but I would say he is pretty much where he needs to be. He has his moments, of course, when guys have messed up in practice, but that is expected.”
ETSU has a roster of 16 players, 13 of whom have never played a game for the Buccaneers. That includes transfers, redshirts and freshmen, which could lead to chemistry issues, although Brewer doesn’t sense any problems.
“I have no concerns at all. I feel like me and guys are jelling pretty well,” said Brewer, who contributed 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in two seasons for the Redhawks. He needs 195 points to reach 1,000 for his career. “With us having all those new guys, it takes a lot of practice, hard practices to bring the team together, plus the coaches are creating a lot of adversity in practice so that guys can create those bonds with each other. I don’t have any concerns about that at all.”
Among the newcomers is Brewer’s 6-9 brother, Ty Brewer, a 6-9 junior, who
who transferred to ETSU after spending two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana. He had a terrific sophomore year for the Lions, contributing 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds
Ledarrius is certainly glad to be able to play ball with his brother once again.
“Just having my younger brother back is like a dream come true actually,” Brewer said. “Playing with him again is going to make it a lot easier because I know I have someone watching my back with all the other teammates especially.”
Brewer learned from experience last season what the expectations are for ETSU on the basketball court. He wants to do his part to keep the wins coming.
“We look forward to winning every game,” he said. “We might not be able to get 30 [wins] because of COVID and fewer games scheduled, but we don’t plan on losing a game this year. That will be the best we will expect.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!