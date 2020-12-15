COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hokies claim ACC opener from Clemson

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team knocked off another nationally ranked foe Tuesday night.
The Hokies added another marquee win to their resume by fending off No. 24 Clemson 66-60 at Cassell Coliseum in the ACC opener for both teams.
“I feel good about our team. We really fought. We really defended, and we rebounded,” Tech coach Mike Young said.
Virginia Tech (5-1, 1-0), which upset then-No. 3 Villanova at the Mohegan Sun last month, improved to 2-0 against ranked opponents this season.
Does this mean Tech is for real?
“It’s premature if we’re for real. We’re better,” Young said.
The Hokies bounced back from last week’s 75-55 home loss to Penn State.
“I’m really proud of our team. I thought we took some legitimate steps forward, and we needed to after getting our tails fanned against the Nittany Lions,” Young said.
Tech had been idle since losing to Penn State on Dec. 8.
“I was thankful we had a week off,” Young said. “We call it sharpening the saw. I thought we were dull, for whatever reason, and we had a chance to shore some things up, look at quite a bit of film.
“We had some time to get better.”
Virginia Tech fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. But thanks to Tuesday’s win, Tech is now a safe bet to return to the Top 25 next Monday as long as it takes care of Coppin State on Saturday.
Tech played without reserve point guard Cartier Diarra, who is averaging 7.5 points.
The Kansas State graduate transfer has “opted out for the time being” because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Young. Diarra can opt back in whenever he chooses, said Young. Diarra, who does not have COVID-19, informed Young of his decision Monday and did not attend Tuesday’s game.
Clemson (5-1, 0-1) had cracked the Top 25 on Monday after beating Maryland and Alabama last week.
But the Tigers lost to Tech for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.
Tech led the entire second half, although the Tigers whittled a 16-point second-half deficit down to two points.
Penn State shot 50% from the field in last week’s win at Cassell.
But the Tigers shot only 38% from the field Tuesday.
“So much more connected [on defense Tuesday], just so much lighter on our feet and tough and contested dribble handoffs and ball screens,” Young said. “Our rotations were much more sound.
“We couldn’t get matched up with Penn State with those four guards. [Clemson had] a more traditional lineup, … a better style for us defensively — more like Villanova.”
Clemson entered the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (51.4 ppg).
The Hokies shot 40.9% from the field and were 5 of 16 (31.3%) from 3-point range. It was the third straight game they shot worse than 41% from the field and the fourth straight game they sank six or fewer 3-pointers.
But Tech was 25 of 31 from the line Tuesday.
TyreceRadford had 15 points for Tech, including two baskets in the final minute.
Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma each had 13 points.
Aluma was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and Radford was 5 of 6. Alleyne sealed the win with two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go.
Tech shot 80.6% from the line after making just 9 of 18 free throws against Penn State.
“Making half your fouls is bad and costs you games,” Young said. “[But] we’ve got a good shooting team, … so I didn’t have a lot of heartburn from the line [after the loss].”
Virginia Tech outrebounded the visitors 33-25.
Leading 34-29 early in the second half, the Hokies went on a 11-0 run to build a 45-29 cushion with 12:32 to go. Tech reserve Hunter Cattoor, who played less than a minute against Penn State because of strep throat, had five of his 11 points in the run.
Down 57-46, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 57-55 with 2:00 to go. Tech twice turned the ball over on shot-clock violations during the Clemson run.
Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 58-55.
Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 60-55 with 58.7 seconds left.
After a Nick Honor 3-pointer, Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 61-58.
Aamir Simms made a layup to cut the lead to 62-60 with 25.9 seconds left.
Alleyne made two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go to give Tech a 64-60 cushion.
Tech led 32-27 at halftime. The Hokies were 4 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.
Down 24-23, Tech scored six straight points to grab a 29-24 lead with 1:25 left in the first half. Tech led the rest of the game.
