COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hokies claim ACC opener from Clemson

“We couldn’t get matched up with Penn State with those four guards. [Clemson had] a more traditional lineup, … a better style for us defensively — more like Villanova.”

Clemson entered the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (51.4 ppg).

The Hokies shot 40.9% from the field and were 5 of 16 (31.3%) from 3-point range. It was the third straight game they shot worse than 41% from the field and the fourth straight game they sank six or fewer 3-pointers.

But Tech was 25 of 31 from the line Tuesday.

TyreceRadford had 15 points for Tech, including two baskets in the final minute.

Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma each had 13 points.

Aluma was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and Radford was 5 of 6. Alleyne sealed the win with two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go.

Tech shot 80.6% from the line after making just 9 of 18 free throws against Penn State.

“Making half your fouls is bad and costs you games,” Young said. “[But] we’ve got a good shooting team, … so I didn’t have a lot of heartburn from the line [after the loss].”

Virginia Tech outrebounded the visitors 33-25.