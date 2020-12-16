COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU to host Columbia International, third game in five nights

The Rams are 5-3, but have played three NCAA Division I scrimmages with Coastal Carolina, Mercer, The Citadel, and they have another one scheduled on Friday at Appalachian State. The Rams, who are led by Corey Benton, who is averaging 26.1 points per game, will test the ETSU defense, averaging 91 points a game, while allowing 86.8.

There isn’t much time to prepare, but Shay compares it to the NCAA Tournament, when there is a quick turnaround from one game to the next. ETSU, which opens Southern Conference play on Dec. 30 against Western Carolina, can play nine non-conference games, with a seventh on the slate for next Tuesday at Alabama.

“You are just going to have to go out there and play…,” said Shay, whose Bucs are scoring just 59.2 points per game, but are ranked among the nation’s top 50 teams in several defensive categories. “I enjoy the challenge. We are going to continue to fight forward and play as many games as possible in the non-conference.”

Shay, who would like to pick up at least one more non-conference game, is trying to make sure his Buccaneers are tested for the rigors of the SoCon that begins in less than two weeks.