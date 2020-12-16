COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU to host Columbia International, third game in five nights

After having a 15-day hiatus between games, East Tennessee State will return to Freedom Hall tonight for its third game in five nights.
That is fine with ETSU first year men’s basketball coach Jason Shay.
“I like it, I think the guys like it. That is the only way you determine where you at, are you improving. I think we have gotten better each game,” said Shay, after Tuesday’s 65-60 win over Gardner-Webb. “As of today our NET ranking was 36 so it is not like we have played bad basketball teams.
“We have played really good teams and we have played well at times and we haven’t played well enough to win and it shows in the win-loss column. We are getting better and the only way you can determine that is by playing the games.”
ETSU (2-3) picked up its first home win of the season against Gardner-Webb, led by point guard David Sloan, who had 18 points and seven assists. The Bucs had 17 assists on 22 made field goals against the Bulldogs.
“It always feels good to win,” said Sloan, whose Bucs trailed by two at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs 37-30 after the break. “It is our second win of the season so I think we will keep on working and progressing from there and just keep getting better each day in practice and games no matter what, just keep getting better.”
That came three days after dropping a four-point decision in the home opener against Alabama-Birmingham, providing Shay his first victory at Freedom Hall as head coach of the Buccaneers.
“You can’t really get losing out of your mind, but it helps getting this win at home and it definitely feels good getting Shay’s first home win for him,” said ETSU’s Lederrius Brewer, who had 14 points, including a rim-rattling dunk that was fifth in ESPN’s top 10 plays on Tuesday night.
Originally, the Buccaneers were slated to host the University of Virginia’s College at Wise tonight, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
ETSU then added South Carolina-Aiken, but that game had to be scratched due to COVID issues with the Pacers. ETSU replaced them with a first meeting against Columbia International, an NAIA squad that plays in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“I worked most of the day today trying to schedule,” said Shay, who announced the game with the Rams on Wednesday afternoon. “I looked at Gardner-Webb, but this trying to find opponents is exhausting.”
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. Fans will not be allowed to attend due to COVID restrictions, which will stand for now through Dec. 27.
“It felt good because our record last year was 30-4 so it just felt good to get Coach Shay’s first win at home,” said ETSU senior Vonnie Patterson, one of just three players back from last year’s 30-win team. “I actually like playing on our home court because I believe we only lost one home game last year.”
The Rams are 5-3, but have played three NCAA Division I scrimmages with Coastal Carolina, Mercer, The Citadel, and they have another one scheduled on Friday at Appalachian State. The Rams, who are led by Corey Benton, who is averaging 26.1 points per game, will test the ETSU defense, averaging 91 points a game, while allowing 86.8.
There isn’t much time to prepare, but Shay compares it to the NCAA Tournament, when there is a quick turnaround from one game to the next. ETSU, which opens Southern Conference play on Dec. 30 against Western Carolina, can play nine non-conference games, with a seventh on the slate for next Tuesday at Alabama.
“You are just going to have to go out there and play…,” said Shay, whose Bucs are scoring just 59.2 points per game, but are ranked among the nation’s top 50 teams in several defensive categories. “I enjoy the challenge. We are going to continue to fight forward and play as many games as possible in the non-conference.”
Shay, who would like to pick up at least one more non-conference game, is trying to make sure his Buccaneers are tested for the rigors of the SoCon that begins in less than two weeks.
“I don’t think we have even come close to our ceiling so we have just got to continue to get better,” Shay said. “These games are preparing us for the SoCon. The SoCon is going to be a knock-down, drag-out, there are good teams…It is going to be a rock fight every night in the SoCon.
“I think it is going to be up for grabs so these games are preparing us for those grind it out type games. I see the improvement, but we have a lot more we can improve on if we are going to continue to win ball games.”
Patterson, one of just three players back from last season, is stressing team effort to lead to team success.
“I think the thing we learned tonight is by playing as a team it makes everything easier no matter who is scoring the most points, no matter who is averaging what or doing what that night,” said Patterson, who had 10 points against the Bulldogs. “Just play as a team, it all works out.”
The ETSU women (1-3), coming off a 30-point loss to Presbyterian, returns to the court on Friday at Davidson. The Bucs will host Appalachian State without fans on Sunday at Brooks Gym.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!