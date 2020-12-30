COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU takes SoCon opener from Catamounts

The Brewer brothers combined for 45 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 86-78 Southern Conference victory over Western Carolina on Tuesday night in front of a few mask-wearing fans for the first time this season.
Ty Brewer scored 24 points off the bench and Lederrius Brewer added 21 for the Buccaneers (5-4, 1-0), who outscored the Catamounts 53-40 in the second half.
Kingsport resident Matt Halvorsen paced Western Carolina (7-3, 0-1) with 19 points, including 15 on five 3-point shots. Cory Hightower scored 14 points and Mason Faulkner tossed in 13.
Damari Monsanto added 13 points and Silas Adheke had 12 points and eight boards for ETSU, which played without starting point guard David Sloan. Vonnie Patterson had eight points and five rebounds.
ETSU travels on Saturday to North Carolina-Greensboro.