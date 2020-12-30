 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU takes SoCon opener from Catamounts
0 comments

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU takes SoCon opener from Catamounts

  • Updated
  • 0
Vonnie Patterson

ETSU senior Vonnie Patterson, scoring here against Appalachian State last season, tallied eight points and five rebounds in the Buccaneers’ 86-78 win over Western Carolina on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.

 DAVID CRIGGER / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO

The Brewer brothers combined for 45 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 86-78 Southern Conference victory over Western Carolina on Tuesday night in front of a few mask-wearing fans for the first time this season.

Ty Brewer scored 24 points off the bench and Lederrius Brewer added 21 for the Buccaneers (5-4, 1-0), who outscored the Catamounts 53-40 in the second half.

Kingsport resident Matt Halvorsen paced Western Carolina (7-3, 0-1) with 19 points, including 15 on five 3-point shots. Cory Hightower scored 14 points and Mason Faulkner tossed in 13.

Damari Monsanto added 13 points and Silas Adheke had 12 points and eight boards for ETSU, which played without starting point guard David Sloan. Vonnie Patterson had eight points and five rebounds.

ETSU travels on Saturday to North Carolina-Greensboro.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener

  • Updated

Grundy senior Cade Looney had a double-double to lead the Golden Wave to a season-opening win over Tazewell...Zac Campbell's 34 points was more than Council scored as a team in J.I. Burton's 82-29 victory over the Cobras...Lakin Burke scored 27 points to lead Thomas Walker to a 51-29 girls basketball win over Lee High. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class

  • Updated

ETSU has announced its eight-person Hall of Fame Class, in addition to pair of graduates who have been selected for the inaugural Trailblazer Award...Entries has come fast at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, which will include eight classes of dirt vehicles on March 15-20. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts