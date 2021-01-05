COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU stopped again by COVID-19

It’s another stoppage in action for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
ETSU head coach Jason Shay was informed Monday that a positive test resulting from contact tracing would force the Buccaneers to pause all activities for a third time.
The news comes after the Buccaneers (6-4, 2-0) had started the Southern Conference slate with wins over Western Carolina and North Carolina-Greensboro.
“We are going to be down 7 to 10 days and anytime you have that type of layoff in the middle of the season it can hurt you,” Shay said. “We can’t let it disturb where we are at and we have got to try to come back and be ready to go when our time is up.”
ETSU will not host VMI tonight or travel to Wofford on Saturday. Details will be released at a later date on when the Buccaneers can return to the court. ETSU’s next scheduled game is Jan. 13 at home against Samford.
“It is frustrating, but I think we were in a good frame of mind and that is why I sent them a message that everybody is going through some things. It is not just unusual for us, this is the norm so to speak so we have to take care of us,” Shay said. “It is what we can control, nobody is going to feel sorry for us so let’s control what we can, try to maintain where we have been, keep our momentum as we come back and see where we are.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We can’t allow the circumstances to overtake what we have done. Let’s just stay positive and move forward.”
It remains to be seen if either of the games lost will be made up, but Shay certainly hopes they will, even if it means playing back-to-back days against the same opponent, much like what the women in the Southern Conference are doing.
“The ultimate goal is to play as many conference games as we can so we have a true champion and that we can get to the Southern Conference tournament at the end of the year,” he said. “Obviously there is going to have to be some adjustments with the games that have already been missed moving forward.
“I don’t know necessarily how we are going to make up games and squeeze them in. We will have to have some discussion about that, but we are down at least two games this week and could be down another one next week. As we move forward, and work through this process, it is going to be a challenge.”
The break comes at an inopportune time for the Buccaneers, who had started the SoCon by scoring 86 and 71 points in two wins, a significant increase from the non-league slate where ETSU averaged 60 points while going 4-4 in those games.
“That is the biggest concern. Sports, especially team sports, is a rhythm game and not being able to be out there together in a practice and individually work on some skill development things that we usually do over the Christmas break here before school starts is going to be a challenge moving forward,” he said. “Can we maintain that momentum and sharpness that we were building and developing and were improving, I don’t know.
“It can go two ways. This can be crippling and hopefully it’s not because of the break, or can we have some pride in our individual selves in isolation and continue to put in some work, although not to the level that we can when we are at the dome, but can we come back as close as we were before we left.”
