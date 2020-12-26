COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU looks ahead to SoCon

The next time East Tennessee State takes the floor for a basketball game, it will be a Southern Conference game.
Time to get serious.
“I believe we are ready,” said ETSU senior Lederrius Brewer, who is the Bucs’ lone double figure scorer at 15.5 points a game. “I believe since the season has progressed, everybody has been locked in more and more each game so I feel like we can take on anyone.”
ETSU completed its non-conference slate with a 4-4 mark, including two wins over non-NCAA Division I clubs. Their most recent decision was an 85-69 loss at Alabama, in which the Bucs trailed by one at halftime and led briefly after the break.
“I thought we were very competitive for a long time. We have some issues that we have to correct and do a better job if we are going to be in the top three in the SoCon,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers were victimized by the hot hand of Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford, who canned eight 3s to finish with 26 points.
“We are capable, we are talented, we showed it for long stretches,” he added. “For 30 to 32 minutes, we were right there playing with an SEC team that is picked fifth in the SEC and we were right there.
“Then just some mistakes led to a run for them and they had a player that was shooting it well, unconsciously. Are we there yet? No, we have got some work to do. I will look at that over the break and see how I can help us get better.”
First came a much-needed break. Shay allowed his team to head home over the Christmas holiday, reminding them to follow COVID-19 protocols along the way.
“I am going to allow them to go home. I talked about wearing masks and social distancing, trying to stay in small gatherings,” Shay said. “They have been here since July 17, we have done a lot of practice. We have been quarantined so I think they need to spend time with family.
“It is a risk, I understand, but we have done well up to this point to get eight games in. There are five programs out there that haven’t played a single game yet, so I have just got to trust that they will go home and do what they are supposed to and come back ready to go.”
ETSU will open its 18-game SoCon schedule on Wednesday against Western Carolina at Freedom Hall. No announcement has been made yet on whether fans will be allowed inside.
Brewer does feel like the Bucs have made strides in the non-conference slate.
“We are just getting better as a team,” said Brewer, during a zoom call after the loss to Alabama. “Even though this was a loss tonight we are starting to click more on offense, and of course our defense has always been there. It may not have shown tonight, but we have played pretty good defense. It is shows that every game we are getting better.”
While Shay continues to lament about the turnovers, rebounding woes and foul trouble that has hampered them early in the season, there was a bright spot against Alabama, the 23-point and nine-rebound performance by Damari Monsanto. That included six 3s for the redshirt freshman.
“As a staff we felt he could be our best shooter and he finally showed it tonight,” Shay said. “We ran some plays for him coming out of timeouts and he was able to knock them down and his big plays kept us in the game…
“It was a really productive night for him and I am just excited moving forward thinking that he can give us that type of scoring punch.”
Shay, in his first season as head coach of the Bucs, was asked at the end of his zoom call about his wish for Christmas. He will still be focused on basketball.
“I really haven’t thought about it. I have been fortunate to be able to be in this position and I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “I just want to enjoy the time with my family at home and I wish everybody in Johnson City and Buc Nation a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
“I will take this time to re-energize myself to get ready for a tough SoCon stretch.”
ETSU will follow up its home game against Western Carolina with a visit to North Carolina-Greensboro on Jan. 2.
The ETSU women (1-5) will look to snap a five-game losing skid with a home game against Newberry on Dec. 31. The SoCon begins for them on Jan. 9 at Chattanooga.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543