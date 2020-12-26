COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU looks ahead to SoCon

The next time East Tennessee State takes the floor for a basketball game, it will be a Southern Conference game.

Time to get serious.

“I believe we are ready,” said ETSU senior Lederrius Brewer, who is the Bucs’ lone double figure scorer at 15.5 points a game. “I believe since the season has progressed, everybody has been locked in more and more each game so I feel like we can take on anyone.”

ETSU completed its non-conference slate with a 4-4 mark, including two wins over non-NCAA Division I clubs. Their most recent decision was an 85-69 loss at Alabama, in which the Bucs trailed by one at halftime and led briefly after the break.

“I thought we were very competitive for a long time. We have some issues that we have to correct and do a better job if we are going to be in the top three in the SoCon,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers were victimized by the hot hand of Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford, who canned eight 3s to finish with 26 points.

“We are capable, we are talented, we showed it for long stretches,” he added. “For 30 to 32 minutes, we were right there playing with an SEC team that is picked fifth in the SEC and we were right there.