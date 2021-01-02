 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Brewer lifts ETSU to SoCon road win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Brewer lifts ETSU to SoCon road win

  • Updated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ledarrius Brewer recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds as East Tennessee State got past UNC Greensboro 71-61 on Saturday.

Silas Adheke added 9 points and 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Serrel Smith scored a career-high 16 points for East Tennessee State (6-4, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans (5-4, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds. Hayden Koval had four blocks.

Khyre Thompson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 9 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

ETSU will host VMI on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

