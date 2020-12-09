COLLEGE ATHLETICS: King limits attendance for 2021 home events

In response to a steady escalation in the regional spread of COVID-19, attendance at all winter and spring 2021 King University home athletic events will be limited to University students, faculty and staff, according to a press release.
In addition, the number of spectators for each event will be capped, and all seating will be designated to allow for appropriate social distancing, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
The new policies apply to all indoor and outdoor events.
“Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of everyone in the King community,” Director of Athletics David Hicks said. “We are also keenly aware of our responsibility in helping contain the spread of COVID-19 in our region. We know that limiting attendance is not something our athletes or their families and loved ones want to see us do - and frankly, it was a very difficult decision for us to make.
“But given the nature of this virus and the impact it is having on lives throughout our area, we must take this action to protect everyone. We must also keep in mind that doing so provides our teams with the best opportunity to stay healthy and competitive for the upcoming season.”
In recent weeks, the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region has experienced a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Regional health systems and elected officials have called for increased action from community members, organizations and visitors to take precautions to help reduce the spread of the virus, particularly as more people spend time indoors during the winter months.
“We’ll continue to consult with health care professionals throughout the winter and spring, and as soon as the situation improves and increased attendance becomes safe, we’ll pivot and invite the larger community to return,” Hicks said.
Hicks noted that all of King’s coaches, faculty and staff understand the sadness created by this situation.
“We are disappointed that our players’ families and loved ones won’t be able to join us for games for a while,” said Josh Thompson, head women’s basketball coach. “Their participation and support is incredibly valuable. However, we know that this is a temporary decision, and one that gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to compete and finish our season. We hope everyone will join in on the live stream as we pursue another Conference Carolinas championship.”
Live webcasts for home basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, wrestling, volleyball, and acrobatics & tumbling events can be viewed at www.kingtornado.com. Events can also be viewed on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network via streaming devices such as Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire.
All 28 of King’s varsity sports will compete in respective championship seasons during spring 2021, with Conference Carolinas sponsoring a season-ending championship in the 22 conference sports which King sponsors.
“We were disappointed when our women’s fall season and championship was canceled,” said Ryan Booher, head men’s and women’s volleyball coach. “Conference Carolinas has provided our team with the chance to compete this spring and we are very excited for that opportunity. We appreciate all their efforts to prioritize the student-athlete experience and are looking forward to pursuing a conference championship in spring 2021.”
The University is working to upgrade webcasts, enhance streaming quality, and expand the number of events that can be webcast at one time.
