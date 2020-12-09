COLLEGE ATHLETICS: King limits attendance for 2021 home events

In response to a steady escalation in the regional spread of COVID-19, attendance at all winter and spring 2021 King University home athletic events will be limited to University students, faculty and staff, according to a press release.

In addition, the number of spectators for each event will be capped, and all seating will be designated to allow for appropriate social distancing, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

The new policies apply to all indoor and outdoor events.

“Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of everyone in the King community,” Director of Athletics David Hicks said. “We are also keenly aware of our responsibility in helping contain the spread of COVID-19 in our region. We know that limiting attendance is not something our athletes or their families and loved ones want to see us do - and frankly, it was a very difficult decision for us to make.

“But given the nature of this virus and the impact it is having on lives throughout our area, we must take this action to protect everyone. We must also keep in mind that doing so provides our teams with the best opportunity to stay healthy and competitive for the upcoming season.”