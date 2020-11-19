 Skip to main content
Bristol to host NASCAR Truck race on dirt
breaking

Bristol to host NASCAR Truck race on dirt

  • Updated
As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway has been selected to host a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27 with a dirt surface. BMS will also host the Trucks on Thursday, Sept. 16.

