BMS to host World of Outlaws

As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will host two World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends in April.

On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will headline the action in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The spectacular World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, long identified as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on the weekend of April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

The two races will end two months of historic dirt racing action at BMS, which also is hosting the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, and the much-anticipated NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend, March 27-28, which will showcase the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series and the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race for the Camping World Truck Series. The Food City Dirt Race will mark the first time NASCAR Cup Series stock cars will race on a dirt surface in more than 50 years.