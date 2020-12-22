BMS to host World of Outlaws

As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will host two World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends in April.
On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will headline the action in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The spectacular World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, long identified as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on the weekend of April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.
The two races will end two months of historic dirt racing action at BMS, which also is hosting the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, and the much-anticipated NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend, March 27-28, which will showcase the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series and the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race for the Camping World Truck Series. The Food City Dirt Race will mark the first time NASCAR Cup Series stock cars will race on a dirt surface in more than 50 years.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2000 and 2001, with legendary driver Sammy Swindell scoring trophies and large paychecks in both events. The return of the ultra-popular motorsports series is one of the signature events that BMS is providing to its fans to amplify the celebration of its milestone 60th anniversary.
“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks at Thunder Valley in April. Both weekends of racing are going to be thrilling and certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”