 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BMS to host World of Outlaws
0 comments
breaking

BMS to host World of Outlaws

  • Updated
  • 0

As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will host two World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends in April.

On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will headline the action in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The spectacular World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, long identified as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on the weekend of April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

The two races will end two months of historic dirt racing action at BMS, which also is hosting the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, and the much-anticipated NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend, March 27-28, which will showcase the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series and the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race for the Camping World Truck Series. The Food City Dirt Race will mark the first time NASCAR Cup Series stock cars will race on a dirt surface in more than 50 years.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2000 and 2001, with legendary driver Sammy Swindell scoring trophies and large paychecks in both events. The return of the ultra-popular motorsports series is one of the signature events that BMS is providing to its fans to amplify the celebration of its milestone 60th anniversary.

“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks at Thunder Valley in April. Both weekends of racing are going to be thrilling and certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo
Sport

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo

  • Updated

Ridgeview senior Trenton Adkins made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his education and football career in the fall with the Toledo Rockets from the Mid-American Conference. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

  • Updated

The Tennessee High girls basketball team won their second game since returning from a second bout of quarantine due to the CIVID-19 pandemic, defeating Daniel Boone 45-36 on Tuesday night in Gray. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice

  • Updated

With the addition of Washington and Wythe counties, all far Southwest Virginia counties have started or will start winter sports practices soon...Tennessee High and Sullivan East girls will play this evening, but both have new game times...The ETSU men's basketball team has added Lee University to its schedule on Saturday at Freedom Hall...The Virginia Tech women dropped first game of the season at Notre Dame on Thursday night. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary

  • Updated

Abingdon senior Martin Lucas committed on Tuesday to play college football at William & Mary. He had originally chosen Arizona State, but decided to look for options closer to home...West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton will hold an informational meeting on Thursday at Sullivan North...E&H has hired former Milligan coach Lisa Buckley as its new women's soccer coach...ETSU, which will not play USC Aiken as originally planned on Thursday, will be featured on ESPNU in a Southern Conference game at Furman on Jan. 16. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future

  • Updated

Eight Tennessee High athletes will take part in a signing ceremony for their respective college choices on Friday at Viking Hall...King University softball has been picked second in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, while the Tornado baseball team came in fifth...The ETSU women's basketball game against Appalachian State on Sunday will be shown on local television. 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles
Sport

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles

  • Updated

Tazewell senior Chancellor Harris didn't allow a knee injury suffered during the 2019 season keep him from his college football goals. He signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play his college ball at Morehead State beginning the fall. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts