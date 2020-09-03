Back at the Castle: Tennessee High returns to action after season-opening loss two weeks ago

BRISTOL, Tenn . – It might seem like it was a long two weeks between football games for Tennessee High, but head coach Mike Mays said the Vikings took advantage of that time to get better.
“We had a lot of work to do so it didn’t seem like it was too terribly of a long time, just because we felt like there was a lot we had to work on,” said Mays, whose Vikings dropped a 35-0 decision to Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 21 and were off last week. “Every day it was just building off of the day before. We felt like there was plenty of room for improvement so we kept our nose down and kept working.”
While the Vikings dropped what appeared to be a lopsided decision against the highly-regarded Indians, Mays actually saw plenty to like after watching film from that loss.
“There is an old saying, the film is never as bad as you think it is and it is never as good as you think it is,” said Mays, whose Vikings helped the Indians build a 28-0 halftime lead, allowing a long kick return to start the game, along with a muffed punt, interception and lost fumble. They also had a scoring opportunity inside the 10 trailing 14-0, but got no points out of it.
“We actually did some good things on both sides of the football. We did have some drops, the quarterback had the ball in the right place. We busted on some blocking assignments, we had everybody do the right thing and one guy mess up,” Mays said. “Defensively, we missed alignment a couple of times. I guess that is first game kind of things, but we really felt like we played solid on defense except for a few plays.”
What awaits is a similar scheduling scenario to last season when the Vikings (0-1) lost by 20 at Dobyns-Bennett, but came back two weeks later and throttled injury-depleted Daniel Boone 35-0. That snapped a three-game losing skid for Tennessee High against the Trailblazers,
“They lost two of their best football players in the first two weeks of the season last year. They were still trying to figure things out early,” Mays said. “The last five games they played really good so they will be ready for us for sure.”
Even though the Trailblazers have been hit by the injury bug once again, losing talented Devon White during last Friday’s 35-34 comeback win over Greeneville, Mays said there is still plenty to like in Gray.
Daniel Boone (1-1) head coach Jeremy Jenkins isn’t allowing injuries to distract from the task at hand.
“We are taking the next man up approach,” Jenkins said. “You can’t control those, but you have to absorb them.”
White had 104 yards and two touchdowns before the injury, but the Blazers rallied from a pair of fourth quarter 14-point deficits against the Greene Devils. Brennan Blair added 164 yards on the ground, while Jenkins’ son, Jackson Jenkins, threw for 153 yards and three scores, all to Phillip Page, with the final touchdown coming with 25 seconds left in the game.
“A tremendous offensive line, two good running backs, one of them got hurt, but Brennan is speedy,” Mays said. “He is as fast as anybody we have got, runs extremely hard. He made some critical runs there in the fourth quarter. In situations where they needed a big run, he pulled it out.
“The quarterback had two incompletions so he really played good. He throws the ball well, gets out it on time, doesn’t take sacks. They do a good job to playing to his strengths. He played really good, the first game not so good.”
Mays has also seen film from Daniel Boone’s 28-14 season-opening loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville and saw plenty of improvement, much like it should between the first two games.
“That is a big improvement between the first and second game. I hope we have that improvement like Boone did.” Mays said. “[They have a] good defense, always solid, well-coached. Jeremy has always got a great plan. When we watch them play, they are well-coached and play hard.
“This is as good a Boone team as I have seen.”
Slowing that offense down will be a challenge for the Vikings, who surrendered 195 yards on the ground to Dobyns-Bennett running back Tyler Tesnear, much of which came on long runs.
“We have got to hold our own on defense. We can’t just let them run the football anytime you want. That is what they did with Greeneville and they were able to throw the ball,” Mays said. “We have got to be able to stop the run and make their quarterback uncomfortable somehow, getting pressure on him, moving the pocket and making him get off his first read and things like that.”
Tennessee High could never get untracked on offense against the Indians, with the Vikings gaining less than 60 yards. The plan tonight is for junior quarterback Steven Johnson, making just his second varsity start, to get the ball in their playmakers, including Jaden Keller, Isaiah Smith and Mykal Jones.
“Offensively, we have got to be able to run the football to take some pressure off our quarterback and to able to sustain drives,” Mays said. “Last year we would have 12, 13, 14 play drives last year. We have got to be able to have those drives this year, especially against a Daniel Boone team.”
Jenkins expects the Trailblazers to be ready for the Vikings, with kickoff slated for the Stone Castle tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“We have to tackle well in space, cover kicks and keep everything in front of us,” Jenkins said. “[Offensively}, take care of the ball, move the chains consistently, execution [and] win the line of scrimmage.”
***
Saddled with just eight games after Virginia High and Abingdon games were lost due to the coronavirus, Tennessee has filled one of those vacancies, with a visit on tap next Friday to Halls High School in Knoxville. The Vikings are still hoping to fill the Sept. 25 open date as well.
“You step back and think, we started June 1st and we have played one game since June 1. I would much rather play a game than try to practice. You get in playing shape, you get another game,” said Mays, who added that the lack of preseason scrimmages has slowed players getting in game shape, which was evident with numerous cramps during the first game. “That is why kids play football, they want to play a game so it was a chance to get those guys a game and hopefully we can get another one for the 25th also.”
The Red Devils, who are 2-0 on the season with a game tonight at Clinton, are coached by former Tennessee High assistant coach Scott Cummings, who led Knox West to a state championship in 2014.
“He has actually coached at Tennessee High before I got here so we have a good relationship with him,” Mays said. “They are a well-coached team. It is a Knoxville team so we know it is a tough road for us. It is our first road game so we just want to play.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!