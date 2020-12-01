 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AUTO RACING: ARCA returns to Bristol in 2021
0 comments

AUTO RACING: ARCA returns to Bristol in 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Sam Mayer

Sam Mayer won the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race last September, his second straight ARCA series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. The ARCA series returns to BMS next September.

 DAVID CRIGGER / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO

The 2021 schedule for the ARCA Menards Series includes a Sept. 16 stop at Bristol Motor Speedway, and that Thursday night race will serve as a prelude to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend.

On Sept. 18 of 2020, Wisconsin teenager Sam Mayer made history at Bristol by winning both the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race and UNOH 200 Truck Series race on the same night.

Earlier that week, Mayer signed to drive for the JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series team for the 2021 season. Mayer also emerged as the 2020 ARCA East Series champion for the second straight year.

On Tuesday, the entire 2021 ARCA Menards schedule was finalized.

The 20-race season begins Saturday, Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway and concludes at Kansas Speedway in October.

The series will feature 19 different venues, and will once again include the Sioux Chief Showdown. A series-within-the-series, the Sioux Chief Showdown is designed to bring together top teams from the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

The overall schedule includes stops at superspeedways, intermediate tracks, road courses, paved short tracks and a pair of one-mile dirt tracks.

Eleven races, including the Bristol event, will run in conjunction with one or more of the NASCAR national touring series

Television arrangements for the Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West are still being finalized.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Cyclones to play for 4A state title repeat
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Cyclones to play for 4A state title repeat

  • Updated

Elizabethton advanced to the Class 4A state championship game for the second straight year with a 56-21 rout of Nolensville. The Cyclones will play for a state title repeat next Saturday against Haywood County at Tennessee Tech. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots pull away from Tennessee High
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots pull away from Tennessee High

  • Updated

The Tennessee High boys basketball team fell short in a Thanksgiving tournament contest in Farragut on Tuesday...The Sullivan East rolled past the Virginia Blaze in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tusculum sweeps past UVa-Wise on court
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tusculum sweeps past UVa-Wise on court

  • Updated

The season openers for the UVa-Wise basketball teams ended in defeat on Tuesday night at Tusculum. The UVA-Wise women fell 79-68, while the men dropped a 109-96 decision to the Pioneers...Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a four-year contract extension...ETSU has elevated Autumn Lockwood has become the first women to serve in a full-time role in the strength and conditioning program. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts