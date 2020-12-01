AUTO RACING: ARCA returns to Bristol in 2021

The 2021 schedule for the ARCA Menards Series includes a Sept. 16 stop at Bristol Motor Speedway, and that Thursday night race will serve as a prelude to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend.

On Sept. 18 of 2020, Wisconsin teenager Sam Mayer made history at Bristol by winning both the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race and UNOH 200 Truck Series race on the same night.

Earlier that week, Mayer signed to drive for the JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series team for the 2021 season. Mayer also emerged as the 2020 ARCA East Series champion for the second straight year.

On Tuesday, the entire 2021 ARCA Menards schedule was finalized.

The 20-race season begins Saturday, Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway and concludes at Kansas Speedway in October.

The series will feature 19 different venues, and will once again include the Sioux Chief Showdown. A series-within-the-series, the Sioux Chief Showdown is designed to bring together top teams from the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

The overall schedule includes stops at superspeedways, intermediate tracks, road courses, paved short tracks and a pair of one-mile dirt tracks.