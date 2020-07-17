The Virginia High School League will make a final decision regarding the 2020-21 sports calendar on July 27 and none of the three options currently under consideration include prep football in the fall.
The first option would be to keep the schedule as is, but with the current restrictions and protocols in place only non-contact sports – golf and cross country – could be played in the fall. That would mean the cancellation of football and volleyball seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.