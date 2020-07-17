The Virginia High School League will make a final decision regarding the 2020-21 sports calendar on July 27 and none of the three options currently under consideration include prep football in the fall.

The first option would be to keep the schedule as is, but with the current restrictions and protocols in place only non-contact sports – golf and cross country – could be played in the fall. That would mean the cancellation of football and volleyball seasons.

