An estimated 22,000 spectators gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway on a hot Wednesday evening, the first time the sport’s premier spectacle had been held on the legendary high banks referred to as the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

It was the largest audience for a sporting event since the coronavirus shut so much down in March. Perhaps the only threat to being the largest event of any kind since then were some of the protests that have taken place in recent weeks.

Read the full story here: https://heraldcourier.com/sports/nascar-an-estimated-22-000-fans-were-at-bms-for-the-all-star-race/article_f0ceb96a-c713-11ea-b006-7f82816befcc.html

