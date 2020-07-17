An estimated 22,000 spectators gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway on a hot Wednesday evening, the first time the sport’s premier spectacle had been held on the legendary high banks referred to as the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
It was the largest audience for a sporting event since the coronavirus shut so much down in March. Perhaps the only threat to being the largest event of any kind since then were some of the protests that have taken place in recent weeks.
Read the full story here: https://heraldcourier.com/sports/nascar-an-estimated-22-000-fans-were-at-bms-for-the-all-star-race/article_f0ceb96a-c713-11ea-b006-7f82816befcc.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.