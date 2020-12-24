Peter Paulson: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
The teenagers are very important for the development of one nation. Insert teenage drug addiction/abuse. The increased rate of student/teen drug abuse among youths is indeed of great concern. The causes of that problem came from various factors. The main problem arises from a teenager’s parent or parents. The parent is a main character for their child, sometimes parents didn’t know about their children ability, that’s because the teenagers feel stress and tense. Sometimes, some parents put high expectations on their children like gets the excellence in their study or become high achiever in their school. By the same time, their parent also harp on their activities. Therefore, teenagers feel burdened with their parent’s hope and aim toward them. When they cannot achieve their friend’s level their self-esteem become low and they think that they are not accepted in school’s society.
The solution is: they find another community that can accept them, namely their peers. This kind of pressure from society put teenagers through stress. The societies are not aware why teenagers react like that. Moreover, the society doesn’t give them chance to change their behavior, and feel they are the worst people in society. Adults sometimes act in poor manners, for example drunken parents or drug addict parents. They become the most important cause to what happens to those teenagers.
In short, drug addiction for teens is in fact very, extremely bad and unhealthy, and can start out a young adult on the wrong foot.