Peter Paulson: Letter to the Editor

The teenagers are very important for the development of one nation. Insert teenage drug addiction/abuse. The increased rate of student/teen drug abuse among youths is indeed of great concern. The causes of that problem came from various factors. The main problem arises from a teenager’s parent or parents. The parent is a main character for their child, sometimes parents didn’t know about their children ability, that’s because the teenagers feel stress and tense. Sometimes, some parents put high expectations on their children like gets the excellence in their study or become high achiever in their school. By the same time, their parent also harp on their activities. Therefore, teenagers feel burdened with their parent’s hope and aim toward them. When they cannot achieve their friend’s level their self-esteem become low and they think that they are not accepted in school’s society.