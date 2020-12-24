Madison Blair: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am reaching out to you to express my growing concern regarding bullying and its presence within our community. According to dictionary.com, a bully is “a blustering, mean, or predatory person who, from a perceived position of relative power, intimidates, abuses, harasses, or coerces people, especially those considered unlikely to defend themselves.” All of us must do a better job of remaining mindful of bullying and the negative impact it produces in the lives of its victims and the community that we all share.

I understand that bullying is not a topic that concerns everyone or directly affects their daily lives, but we still need to be mindful of its harmful ways and the importance of ridding it in our schools. Children should learn from kindness; and when they learn from kindness, they will be more likely to show it to others.

One of my favorite quotes states, “When joy is a habit, love is a reflex”. I believe that kindness produces joy. By demonstrating kindness, we can produce joy, and thus make everyone feel valued.

Sincerely,

Madison Blair