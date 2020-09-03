The Farm and Fun Time Show returns on Sept. 10

Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time defines well as a barnstorming in the Birthplace of Country Music.
Typically staged once per month, the year’s unwelcome neighbor in the form of COVID-19 upset that schedule.
Yet Farm and Fun Time returns Sept. 10 with bluegrass’s Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and local giants 49 Winchester. As per normal, the show will stage inside the theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Atypically, the broadcast will stream live and without an audience on-site.
“For us, it’s an experiment to do this without an audience,” said Kris Truelsen, host of Farm and Fun Time and leader of host band Bill and the Belles. “We need to get moving with content.”
Still in its infancy, PBS tapped the show for syndication, which aired archived shows during its first season. The installment forthcoming, as with all subsequent episodes, will funnel into the lineup for future airings on PBS.
“This will be our first episode for season two,” Truelsen said. “We’ll be doing them without an audience until we can do it with an audience.”
Subsequent tapings will comprise the lineup of Farm and Fun Time’s second season on PBS to the tune of 13 episodes. It’s vital, Truelsen said, that the show carry forth with or without an audience, particularly as its spread on PBS multiplies.
“Since quarantine started in mid-March, the show has rapidly grown,” he said. “PBS stations started picking it up pretty rapidly. Feedback has been great. It is imperative that we keep the momentum going.”
A carousel of guests fill Farm and Fun Time’s past. The show, which aired on radio, originated in the 1940s. Such historic figures as Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, Mac Wiseman and Flatt and Scruggs appeared during its initial run.
Revived shortly after the opening of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Farm and Fun Time’s current incarnation has enjoyed spectacular lineups. Participants have included Grammy-winner Jim Lauderdale, Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Larry Sparks and country veteran Chuck Mead.
“When we relaunched the show, we wanted it to be close to the original show but also television-friendly,” Truelsen said. “I definitely knew the potential was there for serious growth from the beginning.”
As during its original version, Farm and Fun Time highlights local and regional acts alongside nationally known musicians. For instance, 49 Winchester join an extensive list of locals who have graced Farm and Fun Time.
“They are top-notch,” Truelsen said. “When I hear them, I hear Muscle Shoals and Stax, deep Southern roots.”
Roots of another sort grace bluegrass’s Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. They sound like a band transported from Bristol’s deep bluegrass past, immersed well in the genre’s indelible waters of tradition.
“They own tradition,” Truelsen said. “They were the first band to host our Farm and Fun Time Noon shows. They did that for about a year. They’ve since been signed by Rounder Records, been nominated for a Grammy and toured internationally.”
Charm attaches to Farm and Fun Time like sweet to sugar. Quickly paced, the show features a homey heirloom recipe segment in addition to a bucolic farm report and snappy commercial jingles written by Truelsen.
“Sometimes the jingles end up in the Bill and the Belles sets,” Truelsen said. “We get so many requests for our Dip Dog jingle in our shows. Our Dr. Enuf jingle is real popular, too.”
Truelsen’s Bill and the Belles have taken those jingles and the Farm and Fun Time touch on tour around the world. Now he wants them inside the homes of Americans from the Birthplace of Country Music to the coast of California.
“I definitely believe national syndication is just around the corner,” Truelsen said.
