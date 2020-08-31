Wilburn, Harvey named interim principals for Sullivan County schools

Jennifer Wilburn has been appointed interim principal at Sullivan North Middle and High School, according to a Friday statement from Sullivan County Schools.
Director of Schools Dr. David Cox appointed Wilburn to replace Dr. Josh Davis, who recently became the principal at West Ridge High School.
Cox also appointed Greg Harvey, the retired principal at Sullivan South High School, to become the interim principal for Central Heights Elementary School. Harvey will replace Dr. Angie Baker, who is joining the faculty at King University.
