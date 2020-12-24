Wade Witcher: Letter to the Editor

Today I am bringing about a topic that has been argued over since the early 2000s, standardized testing. Standardized testing internally has many flaws, one of which is basing a student’s ability to memorize material and do well on the test. Students absorb material in different ways, such as verbally being able to know what the answers to questions are, but when pen comes to paper they cannot do as well. What also comes into play is the student’s ability, or inability, to perform on tests. Many students cannot take tests because of overthinking and anxiety, these are issues that cause one to not be able to recall the material needed at a second’s notice, and all as a race against the clock to finish before the time runs out.

Standardized testing as a whole just does not benefit the student as much as it should. It all just makes the test takers worry about their grade even more, because it could make or break it with a push of a button. Meanwhile, all the hard work you have put in all year goes down the drain due to a score on a single test. Furthermore, scores are not everything either, as they reflect what you know on that day, not what you know in entirety. There is so much more to understanding a topic then just being able to do well on a test. This is why standardized testing is causing waves across our area but all of that can change with the help of our community.