Virginia Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — A Virginia Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.
The district said in a statement that the student had not been in school since last Monday. No other student had a high-risk contact at school, the district added, however, some students and staff had a low-risk interaction at school. The individuals will need to self-monitor for 14 days and see a doctor if any symptoms occur.
The school has been thoroughly cleaned multiple times and a deep clean/sanitation was conducted, the district said.
