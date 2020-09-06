 Skip to main content
Virginia Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19
Virginia Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — A Virginia Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.

The district said in a statement that the student had not been in school since last Monday. No other student had a high-risk contact at school, the district added, however, some students and staff had a low-risk interaction at school. The individuals will need to self-monitor for 14 days and see a doctor if any symptoms occur.

The school has been thoroughly cleaned multiple times and a deep clean/sanitation was conducted, the district said.

