Three Sullivan County schools operating remotely amid staffing issues
Three schools in Sullivan County are operating fully or partially remotely amid staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to school officials. 

Sullivan Central High School is doing virtual-only teaching through this Friday, Nov. 13, Kristi King, the executive secretary for Sullivan County Schools, said Tuesday. 

She said that Colonial Heights Middle School will also do virtual-only instruction from Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 23, and said Miller Perry Elementary is also having its 5th-grade class use virtual-only instruction through Thursday, Nov. 12.

