Sullivan County Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for its 2020 graduates, according to a Monday statement from Director of Schools Dr. David Cox. The ceremonies, which are voluntary, will take place outdoors with social distancing protocols in place.
“Sullivan County is under a mandatory executive order to wear a face covering, therefore everyone who chooses to attend will be required to wear a face covering and maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet apart for the duration of the event; however, families may be seated together in close proximity,” Cox said in the statement.
Each high school will share more information, as well as spectator tickets, with its graduates.
On July 31, Sullivan East High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 6:00 p.m. and Sullivan Central High School will have its ceremony at 8:00 p.m. And on August 1, Sullivan South High School will have its graduation ceremony at 6:00 p.m., while Sullivan North High School will hold its ceremony at 8:00 p.m.
The statement added that those plans could change if there’s inclement weather, and encouraged people to visit the school system website (www.sullivank12.net) for the most up-to-date information.
