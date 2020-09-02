Sullivan County Schools expand free meal program to all students

Sullivan County Schools has begun offering free meals to all students regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, Amber Anderson, the school system’s child nutrition coordinator, said in a Wednesday statement.
“This includes any sibling or household member who is under the age of 18,” Anderson said. “This will also include any student who is enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers allowed the county schools to expand its meal program to all students, Anderson said. The funding for it will expire Dec. 31 or earlier if it runs out, but Anderson said she hoped that the USDA would renew it for the remainder of the school year.
Anderson said that Sullivan County’s schools will keep serving meals to kids within their buildings, as well as handing them out at each school’s designated pick-up spot.
“If you will be utilizing meal [pick-up], you do not have to go to your home school,” she added. “You can go to any Sullivan County School.”
Meal delivery isn’t available right now, but Anderson said she hopes the school system can offer that option “in the near future.”
Anderson said that families who have children with special dietary needs should discuss that with a school nurse and fill out the appropriate paperwork. She also encouraged people to keep submitting their applications for free and reduced-price lunches, in case the funding for the broader program ran out.
“When or if this benefit ends, we will have to go back to charging students based on free, reduced...or paid status,” she said.
Anderson said that anyone with questions could contact the school system’s nutrition office at 423-354-1015 or 423-354-1017, or send an email to amber.anderson@sullivank12.net or allison.harris@sullivank12.net.
