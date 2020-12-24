Seth Emerine: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am writing you to address the need for more resources for homeless individuals. According a census taken by the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH) in January of 2020, there were 101 homeless people in Bristol. These individuals do not have all the resources needed, like a reliable place to sleep or complete meals. Some do not have adequate shelter at night. Unfortunately, Both The Salvation Army’s and the Haven of Rest’s shelters have limited space and resources. Thus, one thing that Bristol is lacking is a day shelter.

I have personally seen a great number of people sitting or talking near the Salvation Army shelter by State Street and at the library downtown. This is because there is nowhere for them to go during the day. We are helping them in some ways, but they need some things we cannot currently provide. Think about the people’s basic needs: food, shelter, and clothing. Say a student is homeless; they cannot do well in school if they cannot sleep. They cannot focus in school if they are hungry. They cannot do homework if they do not have access to things like electricity, or common household items such as calculators or pencils. A homeless shelter would provide for these needs and more.