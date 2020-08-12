Positive COVID-19 cases at Bluff City Elementary, Sullivan South High volleyball community

A staff member of Bluff City Elementary School and a member of Sullivan South High School’s volleyball community have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement shared Tuesday evening by Dr. David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools.
Cox said that the Bluff City Elementary employee’s positive case was confirmed Tuesday evening. He said that six staff members there were identified for quarantine for 14 days in connection to the case, and said that the Sullivan County Regional Health Department is conducting additional contact tracing.
The positive case in Sullivan South High School’s volleyball community was also confirmed Tuesday evening, Cox said.
“The date of the last contact was Friday, August 7, 2020,” he said about that case. “As a result the team members and coaching staff are in quarantine for 14 days forward from August 7th. Additional contact tracing is [under way] by the Sullivan County [Regional] Health Department.”
