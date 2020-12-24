Piper F. Booher: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Throughout my experience at Tennessee High School, there has been an issue that is as silent as a distant dream that could be handled a lot better than it is: mental illness. At THS, there are a few discussions about mental illness; and although the school has awareness, the main instigator is the over encumbering schedule, which leads to a constant, overwhelming environment.

As someone dealing with anxiety, it is rather jarring to see posters supporting children with these conditions and problems. The school has the right mindset and motivation, but nothing is actually working because the posters are aiming for the wrong target. The constant, grinding schedule wears on our brains; and every time we try to highlight the source, we are told there is nothing that can be done about it.