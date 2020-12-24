 Skip to main content
Paige Helms: Letter to the Editor
Paige Helms: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you because of something that is a concern to me. Virtual learning is harder for students to focus and understand the topics than if they were an in person learner.

When schools started to go back on a hybrid model, students were going in person two days and online two days. This was difficult for most students because on the in-person days they would garner a better understanding, but when going online the other days, students would lose focus and not understand what they were learning. Students have a hard time understanding topics by just listening to their teacher through a computer.

At home, students have several distractions and other things they would rather do than join a class or do their schoolwork. According to the Article “Virtual Learning is Difficult” from www.psychologytoday.com, “there is a higher percent of students failing this year than normal”. I would argue this is mostly due to the vast amount of distractions that can be found within a home as opposed to limited distractions within a classroom.

Lastly, fully online learned means students are provided with limited social interactions. One factor that helps student’s complete classwork is getting to work/participating with classmates and friends. Being online makes it harder for students to participate in class, causing them not to speak up or interact with one another.

Now more than ever, we need to keep the high school experience and abolish virtual learning.

Sincerely,

Paige Helms

