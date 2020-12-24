Paige Helms: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
I am writing to you because of something that is a concern to me. Virtual learning is harder for students to focus and understand the topics than if they were an in person learner.
When schools started to go back on a hybrid model, students were going in person two days and online two days. This was difficult for most students because on the in-person days they would garner a better understanding, but when going online the other days, students would lose focus and not understand what they were learning. Students have a hard time understanding topics by just listening to their teacher through a computer.
At home, students have several distractions and other things they would rather do than join a class or do their schoolwork. According to the Article “Virtual Learning is Difficult” from www.psychologytoday.com, “there is a higher percent of students failing this year than normal”. I would argue this is mostly due to the vast amount of distractions that can be found within a home as opposed to limited distractions within a classroom.
Lastly, fully online learned means students are provided with limited social interactions. One factor that helps student’s complete classwork is getting to work/participating with classmates and friends. Being online makes it harder for students to participate in class, causing them not to speak up or interact with one another.