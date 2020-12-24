Madison Potts: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am a student suffering from anxiety, and I am not the only one. In today’s school systems, anxiety amongst students is looked loosely upon as if it is just being “nervous” or “worried”. Most people do not acknowledge the fact that anxiety is a mental illness and causes day-to-day problems in one’s life.

According to the article “Anxiety in Teens is Rising; What’s going On?” from healthychildren.org, 1 in 3 adolescents have anxiety. With that being the case, in an average classroom with 20 students, 6 or 7 of them suffer from an anxiety disorder. Yet, I have never had a teacher discuss it or any member of the school faculty inform students on the topic.

Personally, I have very high anxiety that can be set off doing almost anything. A trigger can lead to me not being able to do schoolwork, eat, or even sleep. Once I hit high school, my anxiety skyrocketed. I even decided to confide in a therapist to find ways to cope with the disorder. From talking to my peers, I know I am not alone in the feeling.

To help students with anxiety, schools should make it aware that we are supported and have people to talk to. They can accomplish this by having teachers speak on the subject or even give us resources of people we can talk to. Of course, those are just examples.